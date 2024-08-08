Super League reports a significant financial achievement of total gross gate revenue of close to K700 million

* SULOM also secured K86,850,000) from media broadcasting rights for the first round of the season



* The financial growth demonstrated by the TNM Super League 2024 highlights the increasing popularity and commercial success of football in Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) reports that the first round of the TNM Super League 2024, has recorded a significant financial achievement of total gross gate revenue of K689,298,100 in gate revenue — close to K700 million.

In a statement issued today, August 8, SULOM says this marks an impressive increase of 37% compared to last season’s gross revenue of K503,351,989 during the same time of the season.

“Clubs collectively shared a total of K286,391,850 — a substantial rise from last season’s K195,617,351, said the statement, adding that among the top earners from gate revenue are defending champion Nyasa Big Bullets (K66,472,342), Mighty Wanderers (K55,025,265), Silver Strikers (K35,925,005) and Dedza Dynamos (K17,355,510).

“Notably, Silver Strikers FC has seen a remarkable 76% increase in gate revenue, having earned K20,429,808 at the same stage last season.”

From the gross, SULOM reports that the league had to pay a total of K149,734,014 in match day expenses of which ground owners have earned K134,808,048, while Malawi National Council of Sports received K26,884,686.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) earned K37,662,458) with and SULOM itself banking K53,817,043) for its administration costs, adding that in addition to gate revenues, SULOM secured K86,850,000) from media broadcasting rights for the first round of the season.

“The financial growth demonstrated by the TNM Super League 2024 highlights the increasing popularity and commercial success of football in Malawi, setting a promising precedent for the future of the sport in the country,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the second round rolls into action this weekend after just a week of recess in which the leaders, Silver Strikers are on the road to play against Karonga United on Saturday at Karonga Stadium.

Silver lead the log table with 37 points — nine points ahead of 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers (28 points) and 12 ahead of 3rd-placed Mzuzu City Hammers (25).

On 4th position with 23 points are defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets, sharing points with 5th-placed Kamuzu Barracks, but separated by goal difference as the Bullets amassed 18 against nine while the military side have scored 20 and conceding 18.

Mighty Wanderers will be at home hosting Mzuzu City Hammers at Kamuzu Stadium also on Saturday, whose other games include Civil Service United (9th) v Chitipa United (14th) at Civo Stadium; Bangwe All Stars (15th) v Dedza Dynamos (10th) at Balaka Stadium and at Aubrey Dimba Stadium between Creck Sporting Club (6th) and Baka City (16th) — both being debutantes of the top flight league.

On Sunday, FOMO FC (13th) will be at home at Mulanje Park hosting MAFCO FC (8th); Kamuzu Barracks (5th) dating Mighty Tigers (12th) at Aubrey Dimba Stadium while Moyale Barracks (7th) travel all the way from Mzuzu to face the defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets (5th).

Meanwhile, at the close of the first round, Silver Strikers have very interesting statistics — they finished their 15 matches without tasting defeat from 11 wins and four draws in which they have scored 34 goals and conceded 9.

Coming second as high-scoring side are Mighty Wanderers and Kamuzu Barracks with 20 goals each.

The Bankers finished last season’s first round with 30 points to end on second position with eight wins, six draws, and a single loss and they have proven to be one of the best defensive sides and enjoyed a 100% win record for all home matches.

Out of the 37 points earned, 24 were collected at home with 13 points away, registering 3 wins and four draws on the road. Their highest score margin has been 5 goals scored at home against MAFCO FC and Mzuzu City Hammers and the lowest margin at home being their 1-0 win over debutantes, FOMO FC.—Stats by Silver Strikers media