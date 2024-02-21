Super League coaches urged to embrace new technology

* I am happy that we are having this refresher course now, first of its kind focusing on performance analysis

* Performance analysis is a one of modern trends in football—FAM President Haiya

Super League coaches have been urged to adopt use of technology if they are to advance their careers, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya said this on Tuesday when he officially opened a two-day refresher course for elite coaches which is focusing on high performance analysis.

“I am happy that we are having this refresher course now, first of its kind focusing on performance analysis,” Haiya said. “I believe that if we are transforming the game, we need to empower our coaches to embrace modern technologies of coaching.

“As FAM, we believe that the deliverables of this course are going to help the coaches know how to analyse their training sessions, the matches and those of their opponents as well as plan recovery sessions for their players thereby making 2024 season very competitive.

“Performance analysis is a one of modern trends in football. Having best coaches with football analysis knowledge will translate into quality players, competitive competitions and hence a strong national team,” Haiya said.

The FAM president also emphasised the need for the coaches to be part of the National Football Coaches Association, saying it has “a vital role to play in our football because the game is technical”.

“The association needs to be independent for it to be able to identify the gaps in their coaches and organise their own programs than just waiting for the mother body to do it on their behalf.

“This can only be done if they have membership and this is why we need all coaches to register and be part of the coaches association,” he said.

In his remarks, National Football Coaches Association chairperson, Aubrey Nankhuni hailed FAM for organising the course, saying it will be a game changer to football coaching in the country.

“We are witnessing transformation of the game here through this course and as coaches, we are proud to be beneficiaries. Going forward, we expect to see improvements in the way the coaches plan their training sessions in preparation for matches as well as how they read the performance of their players and opponents,” he said.

The course’s facilitator Sinesipho Mali, a performance analyst for the South African senior national team, said he will be glad if the coaches are transformed into modern day coaches by embracing football analysis .

Mali emphasised that modern football coaching goes beyond normal training sessions hence urging the coaches to go out of their comfort zones by scrutinizing their players and opponents.

Ahead of the course, FAM’s technical director, Benjamin Kumwenda said the course is to bring in the new football coaching trends that are coming and this year the focus will be performance analysis using modern technology.

“The modern game wants coaches to see how strong or weak their opponents are by analyzing their performances and in this way, their preparations for the games will be based on the analysis.

“We want to equip our coaches with the knowledge on how they can analyse games since most of our games are now on TV and some even have videographers in their teams that take footage during training sessions for coaches to properly asses and observe the players when at home.”

The coaches have been taught how to cut videos of player performances or those of the opponents for them to easily do their analysis.

“As FAM, we believe that for us to grow our game, we need to be going with the new trends that are coming so video analysis is one of them. We expect that every modern coach should be computer literate for them grow professionally,” Kumwenda said.

On Wednesday, the coaches had an interface meeting with the senior national seam coach Patrick Mabedi in order to build a good collaboration between him and the Super League coaches where he selects his players from.

The course, which started on Monday, brought together 25 participants including coaches from all the 16 Super League teams, national team coaches and some selected former Flames players as well as women’s national team coaches.—Reporting by Fam.mw