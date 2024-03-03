Sundowns secure revenge with win over Mazembe to top group of CAF Champions League

* TP Mazembe edged a tight 1-0 win in Lubumbashi when the two met in November



Maravi Express

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns gained sweet revenge over TP Mazembe of the DR Congo with a 1-0 home win on Saturday to finish top of their CAF Champions League group.

Having already secured a place in the quarterfinals, the final group match completed a reverse of the pair’s meeting in November when TP Mazembe edged a tight 1-0 win in Lubumbashi.

This time it was South African champions Sundowns who prevailed to finish top of Group A on 13 points through a first-half penalty by Namibian striker Peter Shalulile in the 38th minute after Mazembe defender Tandi Mwape was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

TP Mazembe end in second spot on 10 points but will be frustrated not to gain revenge themselves after defeat last time out.

The two side join six others who have qualified for the quarterfinals — ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), Simba (Tanzania), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Esperance (Tunisia), Al Ahly (Egypt) and Young Africans (Tanzania).

Reigning champions Al-Ahly concluded the group stage with a 1-0 victory over Young Africans in Egypt on Friday in Cairo, which solidified the position of the home side at the top of Group D with 12 points, while Young Africans finished second with eight points.

Despite losing the match, the Tanzanian visitors secured their spot in the quarter-finals thus, eliminating Algeria’s Belouizdad and Medeama of Ghana.

Ahly’s only goal of the match came from Hussein El-Shahat in the 46th minute, securing all the three points at stake for the Egyptians.

Meanwhile, in another fixture, Algerian side Belouizdad defeated Medeama of Ghana 3-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Algiers.

Despite the comprehensive victory, Chabab Belouizdad’s journey in the tournament ended, having been eliminated in the previous round following a 4-0 defeat to Young Africans.

Tunisian side Esperance booked their place after a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Al Hilal of Sudan on Saturday through a first-half goal from veteran defender Yassine Meriah in the 22nd minute — capitalising on a defence-splitting pass from Yanis Sassi to slot home and give the hosts a lead they never relinquished.

Al Hilal rallied in the second period and enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, but found Esperance goalkeeper Amanallah Memmich in inspired form whenever they threatened.

The win sees Esperance finish on 11 points, one behind group winners Petro Atletico and two ahead of Al Hilal in third.

The date draw for the last eight will be announced in the coming days, that pits five former title holders for what is expected to be an exciting knock-out stage.

Of the eight teams that have qualified, three are yet to taste continental success with Al Ahly having won 11 titles, TP Mazembe (5), Esperance (4), Asec Mimosas (1) and Mamelodi Sundowns (1).

Mamelodi Sundowns, who are also the African Football League champions, are representing the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) alongside Petro de Luanda of Angola.—Reporting by CAFonline