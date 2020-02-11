Sultanate of Oman shows solidarity with Capital of Palestine Al Quds by issuing a postal stamp

By Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui

The Sultanate of Oman’s Oman Post has launched a new stamp, Al Quds – Capital of Palestine, which is seen as a show of solidarity with Palestine and a homage to one of the Arab and Islamic world’s most sacred cities.

This is as per the collaboration with the Arab Permanent Postal Commission, established by the Arab League in 1954. The stamp represents the Arab world’s support for the Palestinian cause.

The stamp available now with the Oman Post is a unique stamp that depicts the Dome of the Rock (Qubbat Al-Sakhrah in Arabic). It is one of the Islam’s most significant holy sites located in the Temple Mount or the Haram esh-Sharif, a walled compound within the historical old City of Jerusalem.

The stamp features the Palestinian flag and two white doves, representing peace.

“Oman has always been a supporter of the Palestinian cause, and this new stamp not only very beautifully depicts the Dome of the Rock, but also delivers a united message to the entire world,” observed Abdul Malik Al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post.

“We hope that philatelists and the people who are interested in the historical and cultural significance of Al Quds, will enjoy the stamp and be reminded of our wish for a better future for the Palestinian people and peace around the world,” he added.

Al Quds – the Capital of Palestine is thoughtfully memorialized in the latest stamp. It can be reserved by emailing Oman Post at philatelic@omanpost.om.

It may be recalled that in November 2019, Dubai Emirates Post of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in association with Arab Postal Authorities, had also issued a unified commemorative stamp entitled ‘Al Quds – Capital of Palestine’, to support Al Quds’ cause and to protect its Arabian heritage.

It was also to serve a reminder of the emotional and cultural importance the city holds in the eyes of every Arab. During a meeting that was held in March 2018 in Muscat, the Arab Permanent Postal Committee had agreed to issue a unified commemorative stamp entitled ‘Al Quds – Capital of Palestine’ in every Arab country, based on a favourable unilateral vote by all member states in response to Palestine’s request.

It is significant to note that the entire Arab world is speaking in one voice to show solidarity with Al Quds or Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

The Arab world has strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Peace Plan of the Century’ with Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

It is not only the Arab countries but also the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) has trashed the Trump peace plan.

The Sultanate of Oman has been following a strategic neutral foreign policy since the rule of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said and his illustrious successor His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has recently declared to continue in the same noble direction.

The Sultanate of Oman has been supporting the cause of the Palestine with Al Quds or Jerusalem as the capital.

Surely, this noble gesture of issuing of Al Quds – Capital of Palestine stamp by the Sultanate of Oman will warm the cockles of the Palestinian hearts during these hard and testing times.