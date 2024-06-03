SULOM to take appropriate disciplinary action over violence that erupted soon after Silver scored late against Big Bullets

Damaged Silver Strikers team bus

By Duncan Mlanjira & Tione Andsen, MANA

Soon after Silver Strikers’ super-sub Chinsinsi Maonga scored in the 90th minute following a brilliant pass from Patrick Macheso in the buildup to counter attack after Nyasa Big Bullets had played a corner, fans started throwing some stones onto the pitch forcing the match to be stopped for some minutes.

The violence continued, as according to Silver Strikers Media, their team bus got damaged, its tyres were deflated and some windows were broken.

“Amidst the fracas, the team exited the stadium safely as no player and technical staff were injured in the process,” the team reported on its Facebook page before their departure for their base in Lilongwe after their successful trip in Blantyre.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) thus strongly condemns the acts of violence that occurred, saying the stoning incident “is unacceptable and goes against the spirit of sportsmanship and the values that we uphold in the league”.

“We would like to assure all stakeholders including players, fans and officials that SULOM will not tolerate such behavior [and that] ppropriate disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations.

“SULOM is committed to ensuring the safety and security of everyone involved at the Super League matches and will work closely with law enforcement to investigate this incident thoroughly.

“Violence has no place in football — we call on all fans to maintain peace, showing respect for each other and the sport,” said the governing body, while pledging that it “remains dedicated to promoting a safe and enjoyable environment for all participants in the beautiful game.”

The last time Bullets fans were involved in throwing missiles into the pitch was in 2018 when their team was beaten in the final of the Airtel Top 8 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe and was banned from participating in the 2019 tournament.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president also strongly condemned yesterday’s acts of violence, saying: “The unsporting behaviour displayed is an infringement of fair play and sportsmanship norms that we promote.

“Violence has no place in football, and we must all collaborate to foster a peaceful and secure environment as we are Transforming our beautiful game.”

Silver Strikers, who lead the TNM Super League log table with 25 points — seven ahead 2nd-placed Kamuzu Barracks — are also unbeaten in nine matches while also handing the defending champions their first defeat, who are 5th from three wins and five draws.

Their goalkeeper George Chikooka produced some excellent saves and from his more exceptional performance he earned the Man of the Match award.

The triumph is a clear statement of the Bankers’ intent to win the league title after 10 years owing to the fact that they have managed to collect six points from two Blantyre giants this season — Mighty Wanderers at home and Big Bullets in their third away match.

The Bankers had to wait for 11 years to defeat Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium and the feat has been achieved by Peter Mponda, who is a former player of the People’s Team as well as for member of its technical team under head coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

On Saturday, Mighty Wanderers resurrected from the dead by winning 3-1 against Dedza Dynamos at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre — under interim head coach Meck Mwase following the resignation of Burundian Nsanzwirimo Ramadhan.

Mwase put huge smiles to the team’s fans after suffering two consecutive defeats away from home under Ramadhan that forced him to step down.

Second half substitute for Wanderers, Isaac Kaliati turned to be kingpin for the starved Wanderers supporters when he scored a brace when the two teams were tied 1-1.

Wanderers are 15 points from nine games and are number four up from five with 10 points short of leaders, Silver Strikers while Dedza Dynamos has dropped to position nine from six with 11 points.

Newcomers, Creck Sporting were victorious on their travel when they beat MAFCO 1-2 at Chitowe to collect maximum points and they are now position eight from nine with 11 points. The win has come when the coaching panel was warned on the team’s performance by top management of the club.

Another debutantes FOMO beat Mzuzu City Hammers with a 2-1 beating to collect full points making them to move to position 11 from 13 with 10 points while the Hammers have recorded their third loss and have dropped to position three from two with 16 points.

Bangwe All Stars have registered their first win of the season after edging Chitipa United 3-0 win at Mpira stadium in Blantyre — and with the six points from nine games and they are on position 14 from 16 but still in relegation zone.

Moyale Barracks beat Mighty Tigers 1-0 at Mzuzu Stadium to move to position seven from 10 with 14 points while Tigers have dropped to position 10 from eight with 11 points.

Last Thursday, Kamuzu Barracks overrun Karonga United with a 2-1 win at Civo Stadium to go second of the log while on Friday, Civil Service United moved one step up to position six after beating Baka City 3-0 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

With the defeat, Baka City are back to the bottom of the log table with three points.