SULOM shares K1m to each Super League team realised from March’s fundraising dinner

By Duncan Mlanjira

Each of the 16 TNM Super League club has received an equal share of K1 million aimed at supporting their operations, which are funds that the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) realised from fundraising dinner it held on March 30.

In its statement today, SULOM says the initiative highlights the elite football governing body’s “commitment to promoting growth and sustainability of football clubs within the league”.

“The fundraising dinner was a significant success, thanks to the generous contributions from sponsors, stakeholders and football enthusiasts,” says the statement.

“SULOM extends its gratitude to all participants and donors who made this possible [and] remains dedicated to fostering a competitive and vibrant football league in Malawi.”

The fundraising dinner & dance at Amaryllis Hotels in Blantyre, was graced by a number of high profile people in the Malawi football society, that included one of the country’s most successful entrepreneur, Thom Mpinganjira — ahead of the 2024 season.

Also in attendance included Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya and the country’s former football great internationals — legends for Nyasa Big Bullets (Lawrence Waya and Kinnah Phiri) and for Silver Strikers (Peterkins Kayira and Francis Songo).

Others were Attorney General Thabo Chakaka; musician formerly known as Annie Matumbi; Twikale Chirwa, who is head of marketing at First Capital Bank (FCB) — sponsors Nyasa Big Bullets; former Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) president and current Africa Zone 4.5 president, Susan Namangale; Tiyese Kaimila, marketing manager of FDH Bank (sponsors of FDH Bank Cup, Malawi national football and netball sponsors as well as financiers of primary school Mayor’s Trophy); amongst many others.

Earlier this month, SULOM also released the first tranche of the TNM subvention funds to all the 16 teams in the Super League in which each team is to get a total of K20 million towards subvention funds with half of that money from sponsors TNM while the other half is from FAM.

SULOM disbursed K5 million to each club from the K10 million they received from the sponsors with the second trance of the funds expected to be paid in the second round.

The league governing body also paid the teams K5 million each which is FAM subvention funds and in total the teams received K10 million each.

The subvention funds are expected to significantly aid the clubs in enhancing the overall competitiveness of the league and empower the clubs to perform at their highest potential, providing thrilling and high-quality football for fans across the nation.

Meanwhile, the TNM Super League 2024 is in full swing and after Week 10, Silver Strikers lead the table with a 7-point gap with 20 more games to play of the season.

Last Monday at Kamuzu Stadium, the Bankers drew 2-2 draw with Mighty Tigers, who have become the second team to hold the leaders who have so far not tasted defeat having won eight matches and drawn two.

Kamuzu Barracks drew 0-0 with Baka City at Karonga Stadium to maintain the second place dislodging Mighty Wanderers, who temporary occupied the position the previous day after beating Civil Service United 3-0 through a hat-trick by Christopher Kumwembe (45’, 49’ and 71’) that earned him Man of the Match award.

The Nomads are now on 3rd position with 18 points while Mzuzu City Hammers have been pushed to 4th from 3rd after being frustrated by Bangwe All Stars to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Top flight league debutantes, Creck Sporting have jumped two places up from 8th to 6th after drawing 1-1 with Nyasa Big Bullets for the reigning champions to maintain their 5th position with 15 points — 16 behind the leaders, Silver.

The Bullets were first to score through Patrick Mwaungulu in the 59th minute by Creck Sporting’s Gift Kadawati equalised seven minutes later (66’) and the debutantes were also helped to leap frog forward following loss by Civil Service United, who had occupied the 6th position.

Following their 0-2 loss against Karonga United, Moyale have maintained their 7th position while MAFCO downed Chitipa United 2-0 at their home at Chitowe Stadium through goals from Yohane Malunga (10′) and Peter Kasonga (33′).

FOMO lost 0-1 at home, Mulanje Park against Dedza Dynamos through Samson Olatubosun’s 65th penalty.

The reigning champions, who are eyeing to defending the title for the 6th consecutive season, have played out the highest number of draws — six alongside Dedza Dynamos.

The People’s Team have recorded three wins and one loss while Dedza Dynamos won two and lost two and on Saturday, the champions will travel to Lilongwe to face 2nd-placed Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium.

Also on Saturday, will be tussles between FOMO FC against Moyale at Mulanje Park, Baka City v Bangwe all Stars at Karonga Stadium while on Sunday, Silver Strikers will be hosted by city rivals Civil Service United at Civo Stadium; Mighty Tigers v Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium; Chitipa United v Creck Sporting at Karonga Stadium; Mzuzu City Hammers v MAFCO at Mzuzu Stadium and Dedza Dynamos v Karonga United at Dedza Stadium.