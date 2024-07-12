SULOM sets up Super League of Malawi WhatsApp channel for updates

* To log onto the platform through https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6BCrnBlHpjuqLwSq2b

* Latest updates include Matchweek 12 fixtures, match officials, leading goal scorers, goalkeepers’ clean sheets and leading goal assists

The Super League of Malawi, in its endeavour to ‘Revive, Reform and Rebrand’ the top flight football league, has initiated a WhatsApp channel for updates.

Leading in the race for the Golden Boot is Zeliat Nkhoma of Kamuzu Barracks with 8 goals followed by 7 each from Emmanuel Jnr Saviel of Civil Service United and Mzuzu City Hammers’ Isaac Msiska with Christopher Kumwembe of Mighty Wanderers at 6 goals while 5 each are from Patrick Mwaungulu of Nyasa Big Bullets and Karonga United’s Saulos Moyo.

The Golden Glove race has George Chikooka of Silver Strikers with 6 clean sheets followed by 5 from Simeon Harawa of Moyale Barracks; 4 from Wanderers’ Richard Chipuwa and three each by Donnex Mwakasinga (Dedza Dynamos); Eddie Jamu (Mzuzu City Hammers); Innocent Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets) and Lucky Tizola (Mighty Tigers).

The goal assists are 4 from Uchizi Vunga (Silver Strikers) and 3 each from Blessings Mwalilino (Karonga United); Chikaiko Batson & Muhamad Biason (both Civil Service United); Gaddie Chirwa, Stanley Sanudi & Wisdom Mpinganjira (all Mighty Wanderers); Precious Chiudza (Mighty Tigers) and Stenie Davie (Silver Strikers).

For the TNM Super League 2024 Matchweek 12 fixtures see leaders Silver Strikers dating 3rd-placed Kamuzu Barracks away at Civo Stadium on Sunday to safeguard their leadership, in which they are 8 points ahead of 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers.

At 21 points and against Silver’s 29, the Nomads are at home hosting 8th-placed Moyale at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday while reigning champions Nyasa Big Bullets — 5th-placed with 16 points — host 9th-placed Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

On 4th place are Mzuzu City Hammers with 20 points, who will host Dedza United (7th) at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday

The other fixtures on Saturday are Mighty Tigers v MAFCO at Mpira Stadium; Creck Sporting v Bangwe All Stars at Civo Stadium and Karonga United v FOMO FC at Karonga Stadium while on Sunday are Chitipa United v Baka City at Karonga Stadium.

Further innovation by SULOM’s Revive, Reform and Rebrand slogan is the introduction e-ticketing in partnership with sponsors through TNM Mpamba, that represents a paradigm shift in the evolution of football in Malawi, resonating with global standards of convenience and efficiency.

The new solution is aimed at enhancing convenience, streamline access, elevate the overall matchday experience for supporters and curb fraud around football arena and marks a significant transition from traditional paper tickets to digital access — aligning with modern technological advancements and catering to the evolving preferences of football enthusiasts.

Fans just need to have a Mpamba account and a Khadi Mbambande debit card which they can buy on their phone and collect from any TNM shops across the country.

Also introduced by SULOM are grades for game tickets in which 2023 champions Nyasa Big Bullets, runners-up Silver Strikers and third-place Mighty Wanderers were pegged at K4,000 as Grade 1.

Grade 2 is at K3,000 a ticket for last season’s 4th-placed Chitipa United; Kamuzu Barracks (5th); Bangwe All Stars (6th); Dedza Dynamos (7th); Civil Service United (8th) and Karonga United (9th).

Grade 3 at K2,000 are games involving MAFCO (10th last season); Mighty Tigers (11th); Mzuzu City Hammers (12th); Moyale Barracks (13th); and promoted sides, Baka City; FOMO FC and Creck Sporting Club.