SULOM puts Karonga United v Nyasa Big Bullets on 100% e-ticketing

By Duncan Mlanjira

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has declared a 100% TNM Mpamba electronic ticketing experience for Sunday’s TNM Super League 2024 clash between Karonga United and reigning champions Nyasa Big Bullets at Karonga Stadium, whose gate charge if K3,000.

The decision is to intensify the league’s administrators’ efforts to transition from cash to mobile payments at the match entry gates and announcing the development, SULOM vice-general secretary, Donnex Chilonga said the match between the two sides is one of the high-profile fixtures earmarked to use the e-ticketing solution as both SULOM and TNM Plc seek to entrench the cashless innovation amongst football fans.

“As the world embraces the era of digitalisation, e-ticketing will be a catalyst in Malawi as we work on reforming, reviving and rebranding our football.

“E-ticketing enables instant transfers of gate revenue to teams as opposed to the current system of bank deposits. It also enables the teams to track their revenue through the e-ticketing portal.”

Chilonga added that SULOM and TNM have been exploring ways of enhancing the e-ticketing experience through awareness and stakeholder engagement aiming to bring all users on board.

“Soccer fans have welcomed the idea although we expect the change [from cash tickets] to be gradual. We need to sensitise the fans on the use of the TNM Mpamba debit card beyond e-ticketing so that they see the broader value of owning one,” Chilonga said.

On his part, TNM Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi noted that the e-ticketing concept is gaining instant adoption among football fans and other events goers: “Mobile payments using TNM Mpamba have become the new fashion statement in commerce.

“The e-ticketing service is attracting a lot of interest from football fans and we will continue to build on this positive momentum,” said Jonazi, who added that the e-ticketing solution had come to stay as part of TNM’s strategy to help improve football infrastructure in Malawi through its long-term sponsorship of the TNM Super League.”

When launching the system, Jonazi emphasised that e-ticketing represents a paradigm shift in the evolution of football in Malawi, resonating with global standards of convenience and efficiency as it enhances convenience, streamline access, elevate the overall matchday experience for supporters and curb fraud around football arena.

It marks a significant transition from traditional paper tickets to digital access — aligning with modern technological advancements and catering to the evolving preferences of football enthusiasts.

Fans just need to have a Mpamba account and a Khadi Mbambande debit card which they can buy on their phone and collect from any TNM shops across the country.

On the field of play, Nyasa Big Bullets, who have regained their scoring form, are on position 5 with 20 points from 4 wins 8 draws and one loss. On Wednesday, the People’s Team beat top flight league debutantes FOMO FC 3-0.

Their single loss was from the league leaders, Silver Strikers — who are unbeaten in 13 games of 10 wins and three draws earning 33 points and yesterday, they whipped 4th-placed Mzuzu City Hammers 5-0.

Bullets opponents on Sunday, Karonga United (11th with 15 points), were beaten 2-0 to MAFCO FC in an away match at Chitowe on Wednesday but at home, they are unpredictable — thus fans should look forward to an explosive encounter.

Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers beat Chitipa United 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium yesterday with both goals from Cameroonian, Sama Thierry Tanjong, whose overall performance earned him Man of the Match award.

Since being signed and playing his first TNM Super League game against Dedza Dynamos in May, he has now opened his scoring account as he has helped Wanderers maintain their runners-up position with 24 points.

The Nomads travel to Nkhotakota to face 8th-placed MAFCO at Chitowe while leaders Silver Strikers date FOMO at their backyard with Mzuzu City Hammers expecting to lick their wounds against Chitipa United at their home, Mzuzu Stadium.

An interesting stats of the 2024 season is that from 8 games, Silver Strikers’ Stenie Davie, who scored a brace in the 5-0 thrashing of Mzuzu City Hammers, only player in the top flight division with more goal involvement in lesser games.

According to Silver Media, has been directly involved in 8 goals in 7 games scoring 4 and assisting another 4 and before scoring his first goal yesterday, he assisted Chinsisi Maonga to double the Bankers lead after McDonald Lameck had opened the lead five minutes into match.