SULOM introduces gradings on gate charges for the TNM Super League 2024 season

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of the kick off of the TNM Super League 2024 season, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) with games tickets for the 2023 champions Nyasa Big Bullets, runners-up Silver Strikers and third-place Mighty Wanderers pegged at K4,000 as Grade 1.

Grade 2 at K3,000 a ticket has last season’s 4th-placed Chitipa United; Kamuzu Barracks (5th); Bangwe All Stars (6th); Dedza Dynamos (7th); Civil Service United (8th) and Karonga United (9th).

Grade 3 at K2,000 are games involving MAFCO (10th last season); Mighty Tigers (11th); Mzuzu City Hammers (12th); Moyale Barracks (13th); and promoted sides, Baka City; FOMO FC and Creck Sporting Club.

In its statement, SULOM says the decision is based on its commitment to Revive, Reform and Rebrand the elite league and having carefully considered various factors to ensure an equitable pricing structure.

“For matches featuring teams from the same grade, we will be implementing a standard gate charge,” said the statement. “This decision is aimed at maintaining consistency and fairness across all encounters within the league.

“Regardless of the teams involved, spectators can expect a unified pricing experience when attending these matchups. Furthermore, in cases where matches pit teams from different grades against each other, we have opted to adopt a model where the gate charge will correspond to the lower grade involved.

“This approach is designed to make football more accessible to fans across all levels of competition, ensuring that support for the sport remains inclusive and widespread.

“We believe that these gate charges strike the right balance between sustainability for the league and affordability for our dedicated and passionate supporters.

“We look forward to your continued support as we embark on another thrilling season of football in the TNM Super League. Together, let’s celebrate the beautiful game and the camaraderie it inspires.”

Also on the cards is a platform for electronic ticketing through TNM Mpamba, that represents a paradigm shift in the evolution of football in Malawi, resonating with global standards of convenience and efficiency.

The new solution was pioneered for the Sapitwa 4 tournament which involved Super League outfits, Bangwe All-stars, Dedza Dynamos, FOMO and Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park last month.

When introducing it, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said the innovative step aims to enhance convenience, streamline access, elevate the overall matchday experience for supporters and curb fraud around football arena and marks a significant transition from traditional paper tickets to digital access — aligning with modern technological advancements and catering to the evolving preferences of football enthusiasts.

“As the 2024 season kicks off this weekend, fans will now have the flexibility to purchase, manage and present their match tickets entirely through digital platforms, and eliminating the need for physical tickets,” he said.

Jonazi added that what is needed is a Mpamba account and a Khadi Mbambande debit card which they can buy on their phone and collect from any TNM shops across the country.

Jonazi also emphasised that the innovation is also to curb fraud, an issue hindering the growth of football industry, particularly during matches, saying: “The traditional practice of handling cash when purchasing physical tickets at entry points poses a lot of challenges for revenue collection such as theft of cash which leads to revenue loss and other associated problems.

“The e-ticketing is the most secure and convenient solution of handling football matches revenue as tickets will be bought through TNM’s digital platforms.”



The initiative of e-ticketing also aligns with the Ministry of Youth & Sports and SULOM ongoing efforts to address issues like cash theft and ticket duplication within the TNM Super League.

Apart from safeguarding of revenue, other advantages include real-time attendance tracking and prevention of fraudulent activities.

Nyasa Big Bullets are set to defend their title they have won for five consecutive seasons under Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa that earned him 2023 Malawi Sport Awards’ Non-citizen of the Year accolade for winning a historic quadruple — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup and the Airtel Top 8.

The TNM Super League is his 5th consecutive title, five years after he was appointed as Bullets coach and the team’s overall 17 titles since the Super League was created in 1986.

The top flight league was first sponsored by Gillet Nacet composed of eight teams — five from Blantyre & Districts Football League (BDFL) and three from Lilongwe & Districts Football League (LDFL).

At 17 titles, Nyasa Big Bullets — formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets — have won it the most times as inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013 with Mighty Wanderers winning it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017).

ESCOM United won it twice (2007, 2010–11) and once each was by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United (1987); MDC United (1988) and Kamuzu Barracks (2016).