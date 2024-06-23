SULOM advises teams to wear black armbands and observe a minute of silence

* Reigning champions, Nyasa Big Bullets who are fifth on the log table with 14 points are on the road

By Tione Andsen, MANA

As the TNM Super League 2024 resumes today after a break following the FIFA international window and the tragic death of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) all teams that all players and officials will wear black arm bands during the Matchweek 10 in memory and honor of the souls lost on that fate Monday, June 10.

Additionally, before each match, a minute of silence will be observed in wishing the souls of the departed to rest peacefully.

Chilima died in the tragic plane crash along with former First Lady, Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri; his aide-de-camp (ADC), Malawi Police Inspector, Chisomo Chimaneni, guard commander, Assistant Commissioner Lucas Kapheni; his personal physician, Dan Kanyemba; deputy chief of protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Lapukeni and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) plane crew of Major Selemani Ngwirinji, Major Wales Aidini and Major Selemani Ngwirinji.

Meanwhile, top action returns for TNM Super League 2024 in Week 10 that sees reigning champions, Nyasa Big Bullets who are fifth on the log table with 14 points are on the road facing Creck Sporting this afternoon at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Bullets will be without Patrick Mwaungulu and Lanjesi Nkhoma, who are reported on their way to join TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) alongside Mighty Wanderers skipper, Lawrence Chaziya.

Creck Sporting need to be on the lookout as they will be face wounded buffalos and if need playing their cards well for fear of being whipped at home.

Wanderers are playing host to Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium today and the game promises a thrilling encounter as the Nomads are still in a winning mood after they thrashed Dedza Dynamos 3-1 in their last match before the break and are 4th on the standing with 15 points.

Current League leaders, Silver Strikers will be away to Blantyre to face Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium on Monday and the home team will hope to have the muscle to stop them.

Three weeks ago, the Bankers banked a win over Bullets through a 0-1 win and the winner was deposited by second half substitute, Chinsinsi Maonga in the 90th minute of the game.

The Bankers will face their former reserve side mentor, Leo Mpulula in an encounter where they are hoping to collect maxim points in order to consolidate their lead as they have 25 points from nine games.

Currently, leading scorers chart are Kamuzu Barracks striker, Zeliat Nkhoma; Civil Service United on-loan player, Emmanuel Savieli and Mzuzu City Hammers captain, Isaac Msiska with seven goals to their names.—Editing by Maravi Express