Sudan’s Al Hilal first to reach knock-out stage of CAF Champions League

The CAF Champions League Matchday 4 delivered thrilling encounters across Africa as Al Hilal of Sudan became the first team to advance while others battle to secure their places in the knockout stages.

Algeria’s CR Belouizdad ended defending champions Al Ahly’s unbeaten streak in the group stages while Tanzania’s Young Africans kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a resounding 3-1 comeback victory over DRC’s TP Mazembe in Dar es Salaam in Group A.

Despite Mazembe’s early lead via Alioune Faty’s penalty, Clement Mzize’s brace and Aziz Ki’s second-half strike secured a vital win for the Tanzanian champions.

In the same group, Al-Hilal Omdurman maintained their lead at the top with a 1-1 draw against MC Alger. Al-Hilal now sit on 10 points, five ahead of second-placed MC Alger and are guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015.

Group B

FAR Rabat solidified their hold on Group B with a 2-0 win over Maniema Union. Goals from Khalid Aït Ouarkhane and El Amine Zouhzouh sealed the victory.

In Casablanca, Raja edged South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in a fiery clash marked by three red cards. Benaissa Benamar’s goal kept Raja’s hopes alive.

FAR Rabat lead with eight points, followed by Sundowns (5), Raja (4), and Maniema (3).

Group C

Orlando Pirates seized the top spot in Group C with a dominant 3-0 win against Stade d’Abidjan, courtesy of goals from Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Deon Hotto.

CR Belouizdad ended Al Ahly’s unbeaten streak with a late 1-0 victory in Algiers, moving into second place with six points, trailing the Pirates by two.

Group D

Pyramids secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Esperance in Cairo, tying the Tunisians at the top of the group standings. Meanwhile, Sagrada Esperança edged Djoliba 1-0, keeping their knockout hopes alive.

Both Pyramids and Esperance have seven points, with Sagrada close behind on five.

Matchday 5 fixtures

Group A

* MC Alger v TP Mazembe (January 10); Al-Hilal Omdurman v Young Africans(January 12)

Group B

* Maniema v Mamelodi Sundowns (January 11); FAR Rabat v Raja Casablanca(January 11)

Group C

* Stade d’Abidjan v Al Ahly (January 11); Orlando Pirates v CR Belouizdad(January 12)

Group D

* Sagrada Esperança v Pyramids (January 11); Djoliba v Esperance (January 12).—Content by CAFonline