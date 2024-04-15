Strong Mwera winds blowing over the lake waters to gradually weaken from Wednesday—Meteorological Department

* Due to a change in air mass, with the south easterly air mass giving way to an unstable easterly air mass by Thursday



By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services have forecasted that by Wednesday, April 17, the strong Mwera winds that have been blowing over the lake waters will gradually weaken — due to a change in air mass, with the south easterly air mass giving way to an unstable easterly air mass by Thursday.

In its weekly weather statement of April 15-21 issued last evening, its summary indicates that localized rain will persist over the northern and lakeshore areas accompanied by fog patches in valleys from today, April 15 to Wednesday.

“However, expect enhanced rainfall activities which will be heavy at times from Thursday April 18 starting from southern areas and gradually spreading into central and northern areas.

“The threat of flash floods is expected to be high particularly from Thursday due to the enhanced heavy rainfall activities.”

The Department further reports that from Thursday the 11th to Saturday the 13th, significant heavy rains caused flash flooding in Nkhotakota and Ngabu — with the highest recorded rainfall of 269.0mm at Chintheche in Nkhata Bay on April 13.

The heavy rains “broke a previous April record set in 1980, making it the highest recorded rainfall since 1960,” says the statement, adding that “similarly, Ngabu in Chikwawa also experienced a record-breaking rainfall for April with 235.4mm recorded on 12th April 2024, surpassing the previous highest figure since 1960”.



“These events are very rare with the annual likelihood of this happening of about 6% and 5% for Nkhata Bay and Ngabu respectively. Other areas in Malawi also reported high rainfall figures, with Nkhunga in Nkhotakota recording 100.3mm and Iponga in Karonga recording 171.1mm on 12th and 13th April 2024 respectively.”

Meanwhile, as heavy rains are likely to continue in some areas, the Department alerts the public that “it is crucial to avoid walking or driving through flooded and fast-flowing waters” and also advising all lake users — such as fishermen, sailors and swimmers to take all the necessary precautions to prevent any potential loss of life and property.

For further information, the public is encouraged to contact:

The Director,

Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services,

Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change,

P. O. Box 1808, Blantyre, Malawi

Tel: (265) 882 266 579; Email: metdept@metmalawi.gov.mw, Website: www.metmalawi.gov.mw