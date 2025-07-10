Strictly advance tickets for the much-anticipated Airtel Top 8 final between giants Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets

* There will be no sell of tickets on match day as advance tickets are being sold on-line via Kwenda.co and in other designated outlets from today

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) stresses that there will be no sell of tickets on match day for the much-anticipated Airtel Top 8 final between giants Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday, July 20.

Thus, the fans are being encouraged to buy the tickets in advance — a process that has started today being sold on-line via Kwenda.co and in other designated ticket outlets — at filling stations of Area 18 PUMA, Kanengo PUMA, Kafoteka, Kawale, Likuni Enegem, Maula PUMA, Area 25 M’bayaz Shop (near Chipiku), Acres Gateway Mall and at Bingu National Stadium.

A standard ticket is going at K5,000; a VIP ticket at K20,000, a Corporate Box at K30,000 and car-pass at K500.

FAM competitions & communications director, Gomezgani Zakazaka, is quoted by FAM Media urging the fans to buy in good time to avoid last-minute delays and to ensure their attendance at this crucial match.

“We have put the tickets on the market at least 10 days before the match to ensure the fans have enough time to get the tickets,” he said. “We would like to stress that we will stop selling tickets on Saturday night and there will be no sale of tickets on match day.

“The advance ticket sales will help reduce congestion at the gates, safeguard revenue and accord fans the opportunity to secure tickets at their own convenient time as we are selling both online and physical tickets.”

He added that extra measurers have been taken to step up safety and security of players, fans and property as well smooth entry into the stadium.

“We recently held a high-level Confederation of African Football (CAF) safety and security workshop, and this is the first high profile match we are hosting to put in practice what we learnt and safeguard our football.

“Only small bags will be allowed into the stadium upon searching by security personnel at the gate. Items like fireworks, glass bottle and sharp object will not be allowed.

“Fans are encouraged to arrive early as we will open the gates as early as 09h00 to ensure smooth access and participation in the matchday festivities, Zakazaka said, adding that along with the sponsors, Airtel Malawi Plc, FAM has lined up exciting pre-match activities which will be communicated in due course.

“We are also engaging the Police and Lilongwe City Assembly to ensure that there are no traffic congestions towards the stadium,” he said. “Follow us on Facebook and all social media handles and websites for live updates and important announcements.”—Content by Fam.mw; edited by Maravi Express