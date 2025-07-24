Standard Bank’s share split set to unlock investment potential for more Malawians

* From a trading price of MK12,050 per share last week, Standard Bank shares are now trading at around MK2,410 per share

* This revised price point significantly lowers the barrier to entry, enabling more Malawians — from institutional investors to individual citizens — to own a piece of Standard Bank

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Plc has split its shares on Malawi Stock Exchange, thereby empowering broader financial inclusion, strengthening capital market participation, and unlocking investment potential for more Malawians across the country.

At its annual general meeting (AGM) held on June 26, 2025, Standard Bank shareholders approved the share split, which was implemented on Monday, July 21 at the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) — where an additional 938,672,648 Standard Bank Plc’ ordinary shares were listed on the Main Board of the Exchange.

At a cocktail to announce the milestone held at Sunbird Mount Soche yesterday, MSE Board chairperson, Prof. James Kamwachale Khomba unveiled that it is “a 1 for 5 share split transaction with an aim of improving liquidity of the counter — as well as to making its shares affordable to a broader base of investors”.

He further unpacked that the total outstanding shares that has increased to 1,173,340,810 ordinary shares from the initial 234,668,162 ordinary shares — consequently, the price of the counter moved from K12,050.00 per ordinary share to K2,410.00 per ordinary share on the date of listing.

“We thus believe that this transaction will achieve its intended objective — namely, to improve liquidity on the Standard Bank Plc counter as well as making it more affordable,” said Kamwachale Khomba.

On his part, Standard Bank Board chairperson, Christopher Kapanga emphasised the bank’s “bold reflection of its unwavering commitment to empowering broader financial inclusion”, adding that it reflects its continuous journey of growth since Standard Bank Malawi first listed on the MSE on June 29, 1998.

“On that day of listing, we traded at MK3.25/share,” Kapanga said. “As the Bank grew with the passage of time, we found ourselves just a week ago with a share price trading at around MK12,000 which is more than 3,700 times growth in value since we initially listed.

“We have seen this growth translating into significant value for both institutional and individual investors across Malawi. As we progress, today marks a historic milestone in the journey of Standard Bank as we commemorate a transformative moment”.

Kapanga added that the “revised share price point significantly lowers the barrier to entry, enabling more Malawians — from institutional investors to individual citizens — to own a piece of Standard Bank”.

“This is not just about shares — it’s about sharing growth, opportunity, and national progress. It has been a significant challenge for existing and aspiring investors to acquire a stake in Standard Bank and we are confident that this share split will improve share availability on the market.

“We believe finance should be inclusive, not exclusive. At Standard Bank, we believe in driving Malawi’s growth and by increasing the tradable share volume five-fold, we have opened the door for greater liquidity, vibrancy, and accessibility in our local capital market.”

He added that collaboration and partnership have made it possible for Standard Bank to achieve so much over the past 28 years as he took cognizance of the involvement of MSE, Continental Capital Limited, Cedar Capital Limited, Stockbrokers Malawi Limited) and asset managers (NICO Asset Managers Limited, Old Mutual investment Group Limited, Bridgepath Capital Limited, Continental Asset Management Limited, NBM Capital Markets Limited and LifeCo Asset Management Limited), and all shareholders.

“Standing in front of you today, it is quite a privilege and an honor to be in the presence of an empowered investment community. This is a moment of empowerment in investment — where aspirations meet action and Malawians from all walks of life can participate in shaping the future of our financial ecosystem.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to prudent growth and transparency, while delivering sustainable and long-term value. And with your continued trust and collaboration, I am confident that Standard Bank will remain a pillar of economic empowerment and a catalyst for national development.”

In his remarks, Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga said the share split was driven by the high demand for Standard Bank shares on the MSE, adding that this is a response towards financial transformation, growth, and long-term value creation.

“Over the years, Standard Bank has grown progressively and sustainably,” he said. “Our journey has been guided by a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and impact.

“We’ve built a business that doesn’t just chase profits — it builds prosperity for our staff, customers and the entire nation, whilst managing risk prudently and diligently.

“The numbers achieved on the Malawi Stock Exchange are a testament to focus on effective risk management and the resilience of our business model as well as the trust placed in us by the market.”

Madinga also acknowledged the “power of partnerships” — with an emphasis: “Let us continue driving the growth of Malawi as we build a financial ecosystem that empowers individuals, strengthens businesses, and uplifts communities.”