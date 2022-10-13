Standard Bank’s K6m Tisanje promotion increases transactional volumes by 10%

Frank Chirwa (2nd right) watches as journalist Mwai Mtumodzi draws a winner

By Duncan Mlanjira

Tisanje promotion, which Standard Bank Plc rolled out in August that dangles K6 million to a lucky customer, is helping to increase uptake of digital financial services in line with the bank’s purpose to catalyze and drive Malawi’s economic growth.

The three-month promotion dangles K6 million as cash prize to a lucky customer who transacts more using the bank’s digital platforms.

Speaking in Lilongwe during August and September draws, the bank’s manager for Main Markets, Frank Chirwa said the promotion has contributed to 8% growth in digital usage and an increase by 10% of transactional volumes.

“Internet banking was the main jumper and contributor to this growth,” he said. “Others were airtime and bank to wallet transactions, and we are satisfied that the promotion will achieve its intended goal.”

Chirwa said the promotion is intensifying clients’ digital transformation journey through increased access on the bank’s 247 Mobile (*247#), 247 Online (Internet Banking), Enterprise online, and 247 Smart App.

“Our online platforms continue to excite customers and maximize their experience in digital banking ecosystem. Just one month into the promotion, there has been a remarkable increase in airtime purchase, bank to wallet transactions and internet banking usage,” Chirwa said.

During the draws, 16 lucky customers won different cash prizes ranging from K100,000 to K500,000.

“As a bank focused on driving the growth of Malawi, we understand the economic situation our customers are sailing through hence splashing the cash prizes.

“Today, we have rewarded one customer with K500,000, two customers have walked away with K300,000 each and five customers have pocketed K100,000 each.”

Amos Sanga and Dastan Kaudzu won K500,000 each for the August and September big prize respectively.

Ahead of the close of the promotion on October 31 and the grand draw on November 10, Chirwa urged customers to continue using the bank’s digital platform to increase their chances of winning the grand prize of K6 million.

To enter into the promotion, an account holder needs to maintain an account balance of MK20,000 within a month and transact at least 3 times on the bank’s digital channels namely *247#, the Standard Bank mobile application or 247 Online.