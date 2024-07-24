Standard Bank unveils new dialogue platform dubbed ‘Growth Conversations’

* A continuation of Standard Bank’s positioning as a financial institution that has national development matters as part of their purpose

* The platform will see Standard Bank broadening its stakeholder engagements to stimulate the economic policy arena

* The first of such engagements this year will take place at BICC in Lilongwe tomorrow (July 25)

* Under the theme; ‘Towards Economic Recovery and Growth-Embracing Sustainability’

Maravi Express

In a bold move to enhance consensus building and collective bargaining on economic policy, Standard Bank Plc has launched a stakeholder engagement platform, dubbed ‘Growth Conversations’.

At the launch of the initiative in Lilongwe, Head of Brand & Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe said the media platform is a continuation of Standard Bank’s positioning as a financial institution that has national development matters as part of their purpose.

Ng’ombe said the platform will see Standard Bank broadening its stakeholder engagements to stimulate the economic policy arena and the first of such engagements this year will take place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe tomorrow (July 25) — under the theme; ‘Towards Economic Recovery and Growth-Embracing Sustainability’.

“This year marks 55 years of Standard Bank doing business in Malawi,” Ng’ombe said. “As we commemorate the 55 years of driving growth, ‘Growth Conversations’ will build on our track record of leading in dialogue that translates into reforms in economic policy and national development.”

She added that the Standard Bank-led dialogues have produced tangible results in key sectors of the Malawi economy, such as infrastructure, energy, mining, agricultural productivity, tourism and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

She cited examples that include construction of the Malawi rail stretch of Nacala Corridor, restructuring of ESCOM’s foreign-currency denominated debt with the DBSA as some of the positive outcomes in infrastructure and energy.

“More recently, the Bank’s dialogue forums have positively impacted on tourism, trade and mining following government’s removal of VISA entry restrictions into Malawi, implementation of the Mining Development Act and revitalisation of commercial agriculture using renewable and eco-friendly energy sources.

“These achievements demonstrate the power of dialogue and collaboration. By working together, we can achieve far more than we can alone.

“Through Growth Conversations, we will continue to facilitate open and honest dialogue that drive economic growth,” she said, adding that the platform will harmonise the Bank’s stakeholder engagements and bring to life its purpose that recognises “Malawi is our home and it is our responsibility to drive her growth”.

“We believe that consolidating under one voice for national consensus building, renewed vigor and traction in implementation, will gain strides.

The inaugural Growth Conversations forum tomorrow will bring together key economic stakeholders, including the bank’s customers and the panel of private and public stakeholders will include Standard Bank’s Group Economist & Senior Analyst, Mulalo Madula from Johannesburg.