Standard Bank unveils K18m sponsorship to MAFCO FC



Lieutenant Colonel Richmond Maulana and Charity Mughogho signing the agreement

Standard Bank Plc has unveiled a K18.29 million sponsorship to Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) football club to cater for the team’s football kit and game allowances in the course of the 2023/24 TNM Super League season.

At the signing ceremony, Charity Mughogho — Standard Bank’s head of consumer & high net worth clients — said the kit sponsorship is in recognition of the long-term holistic relationship the bank maintains with the Civil Service and the armed forces through provision of financial services and in turn reciprocal social projects by both parties.

“These mutual undertakings are aligned to the bank’s purpose of driving the growth of Malawi,” she said. “Standard Bank believes that dreams matter and taking unexplored paths to realize them leads to growth.

“We believe that 2023 can be the year that MAFCO FC achieve their dream to win the TNM Super League, and we are partnering with them to pursue this bold ambition.”

She added that Standard Bank looks forward to the sponsorship acting as a catalyst for taking football standards in the Malawi Defense Force teams to great heights.

“The team is a springboard for young officers to develop their football talent and sponsorship of MAFCO ties in well with Standard Bank’s promise of finding new ways to make dreams possible.

“In this instance, we are catering to the needs of a key arm of national security in the beloved game of football,” she said.

Mughogho further said the bank is optimistic of great performance for the team in the forth coming 2023/24 season of the TNM Super League,” saying: “The team has been competing at the highest level and going into the new season they carry high ambitions for success.

“Therefore, this season we want to be part of their growth and we hope that the sponsorship will alleviate challenges they face when fulfilling super league assignments,” she said.

The bank expressed satisfaction with a long-standing relationship with the Salima-based team that has provided a platform for collaboration.

“Standard Bank has been working closely with the Civil Service and Armed Forces in all realms of their life to provide a holistic offering — from provision of financial services, social projects and various sporting activities, which include collaboration with the Army in the Be More Race of 2022 and the Bank’s sponsorship of interdivisional games in Salima.

On his part, Lieutenant Colonel Richmond Maulana thanked Standard Bank for the sponsorship, saying it goes a long way to remove two major resource constraints the team faces every season when fulfilling TNM Super League fixtures.

“We are grateful for this timely support from Standard Bank, which enriches an ongoing relationship that benefits both parties in various sporting disciplines and other areas of interest.

“The current sponsorship is an expression of an existing strong cordial relationship built over the years,” Maulana said.