Standard Bank to host its ‘Growth Conversations’ series at Bankers Association annual Indaba in Mangochi

* Further supports the Indiana with K10 million towards successful hosting of the event from from tomorrow, August 22-24

* To be held under the theme; ‘Bridging the Gap: Inclusive Banking and Sustainable Development for All’

By Duncan Mlanjira

In support of the Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) annual conference be held in Mangochi, Standard Bank Plc has sponsored K10 million towards its successful hosting and at the same, the Malawi Stock Exchange-listed company will host its ‘Growth Conversations’ series.

The Growth Conversations is an interactive platform, which Standard Bank Plc launched last month, that will be drawing business captains and key policy makers to discuss Malawi’s economic future as well as explore innovative solutions as well as to emphasise the power of collaboration.

For the Growth Conversations series at the bankers’ Indaba, Standard Bank — one of the country’s key players in the financial service sector — will focus on ‘Sustainability Integration in Banking’ — how banks can effectively integrate sustainability in their core business strategies while balancing profitability.

When presenting the sponsorship, Head of Commercial Banking, Pempho Chalamanda said Standard Bank’s investment demonstrates its commitment to the development of the financial sector and its support for initiatives that promote economic growth in Malawi.

“We are proud to support BAM’s annual lakeshore conference and hosting the Growth Conversations forum aligns with our; ‘Malawi is our home; we drive her growth.

“Our investment and participation at the conference reflect our dedication to the industry’s development and our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” Chalamanda said.

The conference, a premier event for the banking industry, brings together professionals to share knowledge, discuss industry trends, and network and in her vote of that BAM Chief Executive Officer, Lyness Nkungula emphasised that the support has given this year’s conference a timely boost.

“We are grateful to Standard Bank for their support and participation, which will contribute to successful outcomes from the conference,” she said. “We are fostering financial inclusion which augurs well with this year’s theme.”

BAM is optimistic that this year’s conference will provide a platform for bankers to navigate through issues set to revolutionise the banking sector.

“BAM is set for this year’s conference which present great opportunities for growth and strides in the sector. We believe that the discussions at the meet will help reckon massive investments that result in social economic development of the country,” she said.

Speakers at the conference include Managing Director of Airtel Malawi Charles Kamoto, and Dr. Wisely Phiri, Chief Executive Officer for Sparc Systems Ltd.

Kamoto is expected to bring a wealth of experience and insight from his leadership role in one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies, while Wisely Phiri is widely recognised as a visionary leader in technology and innovation in Malawi.

BAM’s Facebook page described Phiri’s contributions to the ICT sector as reaching far beyond his role at Sparc Systems, making a significant impact on the industry as a whole”.

After its successful launch of Growth Conversations in Lilongwe last month, Standard Bank’s Chief Executive Phillip Madinga indicated that business captains will periodically discuss Malawi’s economic issues through the interactive platform.

Madinga, who is also president of the Executive Board of BAM, said navigating today’s global challenges requires committed and purpose driven leadership and foresight to be in line with the realisation of the MW2063 national vision.

The Growth Conversations inaugural theme was; ‘Towards Economic Recovery and Growth-Embracing Sustainability’, and Madinga highlighted conversations builds on previous conversations Standard Bank had including one on December 9, 2023 which brought together stakeholders from different sectors – private & public sector, CSOs, international organisations, developmental organisations as well as the diplomatic community.

“It was a huge success, from which we have seen several key changes and issues being implemented,” he said. “We plan to continue facilitating dialogue through tailored panel discussions and expert presentations on topical issues affecting our country.

“Navigating today’s global challenges requires committed and purpose-driven leadership and foresight. It requires concerted effort and collaboration, and this is one of the reasons we are here.

“As we navigate the complexities of our globalised World, economic growth and sustainability are inextricably linked. We must prioritise the creation of a prosperous future for all – this is where conversations around growth itself matters.”