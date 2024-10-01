Standard Bank supports Tourism Month Awards with K9 million

Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule together with Standard Bank Head of Operations Dan Mbozi presenting a prize to a poetry winning student

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Plc has sponsored a total of K9 million to outstanding photographers and poets who contested during the commemoration of the just-ended Tourism Month of September.

Speaking during the awards ceremony on World Tourism Day September 27, hosted by the Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule in Lilongwe, Standard Bank’s Head of Compliance, Chikondi Kapyepye said the sponsorship highlights the bank’s commitment in promoting Malawi’s tourism potential.

“As Standard Bank, we sponsored the photography and poetry competitions because we believe that — just like music or painting — these two art forms have a unique ability to showcase the beauty of Malawi and promote our nation as a premier tourism destination,” Kapyepye said.

She added that the competition exposed Malawi’s potential as displayed in images and the spoken word, saying: “These competitions provided an excellent platform for our talented photographers and poets to display Malawi’s unique beauty and culture while fostering economic development.

“Through our Joy of the Arts initiatives, we want to create a platform where our youths are encouraged and empowered to pursue their talents and passion.

“We believe that the creative industries are an avenue for young people to build on their talent, create revenue and contribute to the development agenda of the country.” she said.

Kapyepye also thanked government for heeding calls to waive Visa restrictions, a lobby that Standard Bank facilitated through its dialogue platform series, the ‘Growth Conversations’.

“Waiving visa restrictions with several countries will unlock tourism arrivals into Malawi and help increase foreign currency inflows,” she said.

The top three winners in the photography category were Chimwemwe Kamangira, David Kausiwa and Edwin Mauluka — who went home with prizes in the form of photography equipment vouchers worth K2 million, K1.5 million and K1 million respectively.

In the poetry category, which was conducted in conjunction with the Association of Teaching English in Malawi (ATEM), six exceptional student poets across Malawi — each winning K750,000 worth of school fees and stationery.

Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule praised Standard Bank for the partnership saying it motivated the artists to assert themselves in promoting Malawi as a tourism destination.

“Corporate sponsorship as demonstrated by Standard Bank is a vital component of tourism product development and we are grateful for the bank for their initiative,” she said.

Joy of the Arts is Standard Bank’s innovation towards arts, music and culture as one way of engaging the wider community in an industry that brings joy, embodies celebration and shines a light on Malawi.

It is in line with the Bank’s purpose, ‘Malawi is our home, and we drive her growth’.