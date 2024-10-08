Standard Bank supports Presidential Charity Golf with K10 million

* The Presidential Charity Golf tournament aligns with our focus areas as it aims to raise funds to help in similar areas of need

* As a responsible corporate citizen, Standard Bank recognises the importance of investing in our community’s well-being

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Plc, a key stakeholder in golf development in Malawi, has demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the community through a sponsorship of K10 million towards the Presidential Charity Golf tournament.

This year’s tournament will take place on the weekend of October 11-12 Country Club Limbe in Blantyre and at the handover of the sponsorship, Head of Brand & Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe said the partnership reinforces Standard Bank’s commitment to applying the golf sport as a platform for supporting initiatives that drive positive change and improving lives.

“Standard Bank Plc is well established in corporate social investment where we have a solid track record of contributing to the key sectors of education, health and youth development, she said.

“The Presidential Charity Golf tournament aligns with our focus areas as it aims to raise funds to help in similar areas of need.”

She further said “as a responsible corporate citizen, Standard Bank recognises the importance of investing in our community’s well-being”.

“Our partnership with the Presidential Charity Golf initiative demonstrates our dedication to Malawi’s development and growth, and this resonates with our bank’s purpose; ‘Malawi is Our Home; We Drive Her Growth’.”

In his vote of thanks, chairperson of the Presidential Charity Golf organising committee, Boyd Luwe said they were very grateful to Standard Bank “for making this decision to partner with President Lazarus Chakwera in making a difference to the lives of the less privileged in our society”.

“This is a real testimony that Standard Bank is really a generous and responsible corporate.”

Standard Bank maintains that it has a proud history of contributing to golf development in Malawi as for several years, it has partnered with golf clubs, tournaments, and initiatives to grow the sport and nurture talent.