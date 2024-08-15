Standard Bank supports Kumbali Music Concert with K40m

Ian D’heygere, Lawi and Kalukusha receive the cheque from Ng’ombe

Standard Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to supporting arts, culture and music industries with a generous contribution of K40 million to this year’s highly-anticipated Kumbali Music Concert taking place on October 12 in Lilongwe at Kumbali Country Lodge.

This marks an increase from last year’s successful event, where Standard Bank’s reigned as title sponsor with a contribution of K30 million and when presenting the support, Head of Brand & Marketing Tamanda Ng’ombe said this year’s contribution builds onto the success of the previous edition that attracted an overwhelmingly positive response.

“As title sponsor for Kumbali Music Concert, we are proud to build on the previous success and deliver an exceptional musical experience that profiles both local and international talent.

“We believe in the power of the arts, music and culture to create jobs, engage the youth and profile Malawi.”

Ng’ombe explained that Standard Bank is investing in arts, music and culture under the theme; ‘Joy of the arts that focuses on building capacity within the industries and celebrating as the Bank clocks 55 years in Malawi.

“This year, we celebrate 55 years of Standard Bank in Malawi and are committed to ensuring that everyone celebrates with us,” Ng’ombe said. “Joy of the arts is our way to engaging the wider community in an industry that brings joy, embodies celebration and shines a light on Malawi.

“This is in line with our purpose, ‘Malawi is our home, and we drive her growth’. We are delighted to increase our sponsorship this year and contribute to making this event even bigger and better.”

According to Kumbali Lodge General Manager, Ian D’heygere, this year’s concert will feature an exciting lineup of local and international musicians, offering a platform where cultures interact for a common goal.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Standard Bank for this year’s Kumbali Music Festival, he said. “This collaboration is invaluable to us, as it aligns perfectly with our shared objectives of fostering cultural exchange, promoting local talent, and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work.”

D’heygere added that Standard Bank’s support legitimises the festival and builds trust between Kumbali and music lovers: “This partnership goes beyond financial assistance but also lends legitimacy to the festival by connecting Standard Bank’s powerful brand with that of Kumbali.

“It is very difficult to make the arts sector a sustainable one, and corporate partners like Standard Bank play a key role in this endeavor.

He expressed his gratitude to Standard Bank, saying the support allows Kumbali Country Lodge to elevate the festival’s quality and reach, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

“We deeply appreciate the Bank’s commitment to the arts and their continued investment in our vision. We believe in the power of music to bring people together and create lasting positive impacts,” he said.