Standard Bank reminds registered Be More Race participants to collect their race jerseys

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Head Office at City Centre in Lilongwe is giving out race jerseys for participants who registered for the Be More Race 2024 to take place on Saturday, July 20 in the Capital.

The exercise started on Saturday and continues from Monday, July 15 through to Friday, July 19 from 8am-7pm and participants are asked to take with them the registration receipts as proof.

The Be More Race was initially scheduled for July 15 but was postponed in respect to the mourning period for the departed souls of Vice-President Saulos Chilima, former First Lady Madam Shanil Muluzi and 7 others, who tragically died in the plane crash on June 10.

The flagship athletics and health wellness event engages existing and potential customers, key stakeholders, and communities through a key uniting passion point — sport.

The race is also a charity and the 2024 edition’s theme is ‘Why We Run’, which urges marathon enthusiasts to join the race with an underlying motivation to assist children suffering from cancer as its proceeds will be channeled towards supporting the children’s Cancer Learning Centre of the Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe.

When it resumes after the CoVID-19 pandemic, it was celebrated under the theme ‘Road 2 Recovery’ and was also used to raise funds to support academic pursuit for the girl-child at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School through construction of hostels.

Last year’s edition, under the theme ‘Level Up’, aimed to motivate Malawians to exert themselves further to achieve wellness and good health and to challenge people to achieve more as Malawi was recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy-induced flood disaster — which resonated with President Lazarus Chakwera’s #Operation Tigwirane Manja#.