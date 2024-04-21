Standard Bank Plc renews its sponsorship of MAFCO FC





By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Plc, which started sponsoring MAFCO FC, has renewed its support of the Malawi Armed Forces College club with an improved package of K26,785 million for the 2024/25 TNM Super League season, up from K18.2 million last season.

On its Facebook page, Standard Bank Plc says the decision to increase the sponsorship aims to help MAFCO FC to “keep pace with the dynamic demands of the modern game of football and covers the clubs kit and administration needs”.

“In the just ended season, MAFCO finished in the top 10 of the TNM Super League table,” acknowledges the Bank. “The side also reached cup finals of two other prestigious domestic cups.

“Standard Bank is confident that the renewal of our sponsorship will inspire MAFCO to pick up where they left off last year and reach greater heights this year.”

At the launch of the sponsorship last season said the kit sponsorship is in recognition of the long-term holistic relationship the bank maintains with the Civil Service and the armed forces through provision of financial services and in turn reciprocal social projects by both parties.

These mutual undertakings, as said by Standard Bank last year, are aligned to the bank’s purpose of driving the growth of Malawi and that MAFCO FC is a springboard for young officers to develop their football talent and the sponsorship “ties in well with Standard Bank’s promise of finding new ways to make dreams possible.”

The Airtel Top 8 2023 runners-up opened their TNM Super League title campaign with a 1-2 loss against fellow military side, Moyale FC before drawing 1-1 with another MDF side Kamuzu Barracks and a further 0-0 draw with debutantes Baka City yesterday in Karonga.

MAFCO FC also made a record when Bernard Chimaimba 36th minute goal in their opening match of TNM Super League 2024, which was the earliest goal scored and for two consecutive seasons.

Chimaimba claimed the feat in their match against Moyale but went on to lose 1-2 after Charles Nkhoma equalized in the 75th and Raphael Phiri striking the winner in 88th.

According to Super League of Malawi (SULOM), this is the second consecutive season for the Salima-based side to achieve the feat as in 2023 it was through Mdoka, who scored in the 13th minute against Chitipa United.