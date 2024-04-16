Standard Bank Plc appoints Tamanda N’gombe as new Head of Marketing

* Prior to joining Standard Bank Plc, Tamanda Ng’ombe was head of marketing at NBS Bank Plc



* And before that worked in related capacities at FedEx, Gestetner and Blantyre Water Board (BWB)

By Duncan Mlanjira

Tamanda Ng’ombe brings to Standard Bank Plc a wealth of experience spanning 16 years in integrated marketing & communications strategy; customer experience & management; sales & brand management — as she is appointed the new Head of Marketing with effect from April 1, 2024.

A statement from Standard Bank says Tamanda Ng’ombe takes over from Nyambura Chege, who worked in Malawi for two years before relocating to Stanbic Kenya Plc.

Prior to joining Standard Bank Plc, Tamanda Ng’ombe was head of marketing at NBS Bank Plc and before that worked in related capacities at FedEx, Gestetner and Blantyre Water Board (BWB).

Chief Executive Phillip Madinga is quoted as saying: “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome Tamanda to the Standard Bank brand. We are confident that her leadership and experience will inspire innovation and elevate our Marketing game to greater heights.”

She holds a Master of Philosophy in Corporate Strategy from Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) of the University of Pretoria; a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA) from the University of Malawi, The Polytechnic (now Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), UK.

She joins Standard Bank as it celebrates 55 years of its operations in Malawi, which opened its first branch in Limbe on April 11, 1970 then trading as Commercial Bank of Malawi.

In commemorating the 55th anniversary, Standard Bank pledges to continue driving the country’s vision of achieving inclusive wealth and self-dependence by 2063, saying in a statement on April 11 that the Bank takes pride in its legacy of leading to shape Malawi’s future as envisioned in the #MW2063 blueprint.

“As we continue to steer Malawi towards achieving the status of an inclusively wealthy and self-dependent nation, we pledge to do so in a manner that is responsible and sustainable,” said the statement.

“The commemoration of our foundations is a platform to reaffirm commitment and responsibility towards growing together with Malawi.

“During this anniversary, we will demonstrate our tangible contributions towards socio-economic development of the nation.”

The bank further says to provide solutions to the country’s emerging problems, it is strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders by engaging them to generate consensus for collective action on national development.

The bank says it has created the Standard Bank’s Leadership Round Table series as a platform for engagement with key stakeholders.

“The Standard Bank Leadership Round-Table discusses policy reforms specifically designed to trigger economic recovery, growth, and sustainable development of the country,” reads the statement.

Some of the recent reforms successfully facilitated by the Standard Bank Leadership Round-Table include the waiver by government of Visa restrictions, which aims to boost tourism revenue, the fast-tracking of Mining Development Agreements (MDAs) and mining policy reforms, and boosting local capacities for exports.

Standard Bank says it has repositioned itself to provide financing solutions tailored to respond to the needs of national growth in the key sectors of agriculture, trade, tourism, infrastructure and the financial sectors.

The bank also cites its role as the joint lead financier of the spatial Mzimba/Kenyatta road in Lilongwe which promises to transform the city’s transport corridors and commerce.

“This is one of the many long-term infrastructure projects undertaken by Standard Bank that demonstrates our capacity to take on large projects of national public interest,” reads the statement.

It adds that the bank’s corporate social investment (CSI) agenda is designed in line with the Bank’s Social Impact initiatives to improve the general population’s welfare through interventions in health, education, financial & gender inclusion, youth and sustainable development.