Standard Bank Malawi leads in market capitalisation at MK6.6 trillion; followed by FDH Bank at MK4.7 trillion

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Malawi, which recently split its shares on Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), thereby strengthening capital market participation and empowering broader financial inclusion, leads in market capitalisation at MK6.6 trillion followed by FDH Bank at MK4.7 trillion and FMB Capital Holdings on 3rd at MK3.5 trillion.

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) follows 4th at MK3 trillion; NBS Bank at MK2.6 trillion; Airtel Malawi at MK1.5 trillion; NICO Holdings at MK1.3 trillion; Illovo Sugar Malawi at MK1.2 trillion; and Press Corporation at MK793.6 billion.

The other MSE listed companies are TNM (MK455.6 billion); NITL (MK170.7 billion); Sunbird (MK120.3); ICON Properties (MK119.9 billion); Blantyre Hotels Limited (MK85.8 billion); MPICO (MK44.8 billion) and Old Mutual (MK42.3).

Through splitting its shares on MSE, Standard Bank thereby unlocked investment potential for more Malawians across the country as an additional 938,672,648 of its ordinary shares were listed on the Main Board of the Exchange — a 1 for 5 share split transaction with an aim of improving liquidity of the counter — as well as to making its shares affordable to a broader base of investors.

The total outstanding shares increased to 1,173,340,810 ordinary shares from the initial 234,668,162 ordinary shares — consequently, the price of the counter moved from K12,050.00 per ordinary share to K2,410.00 per ordinary share on the date of listing.

“We remain committed to continue delivering value to our shareholders by offering customers innovative and inclusive products,” says Standard Bank Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga on surpassing the K6 trillion since the share split. “We believe in shared prosperity for both customers and investors while managing risk.”

Standard Bank’s financials which were released last week indicates a total revenue of MK153.9 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025, that posted a profit after tax of MK48.4 billion — representing a 14% increase from the previous year’s same period.

The total revenue is an increase 37% year-on-year, with net interest income growing by 44%, while earnings per share for the half year increased from MK180.31 in 2024 to MK205.93 in 2025 — as reported the unaudited financial results, posted this morning through; https://www.standardbank.co.mw.

Meanwhile, Standard Bank has been named by the Institute of Internal Auditors of Malawi (IIAM) as the 2025 Internal Audit Month Champions — a recognition which the bank describes as a celebration of its “commitment to driving Malawi’s growth in every aspect of business”.





“Here is to setting the standard, raising the bar, and continuing to lead with excellence,” says the bank, which was also crowned Best Bank and Best Investment Bank in Malawi at the 2025 Euromoney Awards.

“This is more than a win,” said the bank on its media platform after being awarded by Euromoney. “It’s a celebration of what’s possible when we believe in each other and in Malawi’s potential.

“To our team, customers, partners, and investors — thank you. When we bank on each other, growth follows. Let’s keep driving Malawi’s growth with purpose and pride,” said the bank, which was also recognised by Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) at its 25th Anniversary for doing business the right way — compliantly, consistently, and excellently.