Standard Bank is walking the talk on financial inclusion, access and sustainable market development—Malawi Stock Exchange

MSE Board chairperson, Prof. James Kamwachale Khomba

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) profoundly believes that Standard Bank’s foresight in implementing its share split — in which an additional 938,672,648 ordinary shares were listed on the Main Board of the Exchange — the bank is “walking the talk on financial inclusion, access, and sustainable market development”.



The testimony was shared by MSE Board chairperson, Prof. James Kamwachale Khomba at a cocktail yesterday at Sunbird Mount Soche where Standard Bank Plc unveiled its share split on the MSE that is set to empower broader financial inclusion, strengthening capital market participation, and unlocking investment potential for more Malawians across the country.

“And in doing so, you’re not only strengthening your own position — you’re strengthening the ecosystem around you,” Kamwachale Khomba said. “Your decision to implement a share split is bold, strategic, and forward-looking.

“This isn’t just about adjusting numbers — it’s about signaling values. You are saying clearly: ‘We want more Malawians to own part of our success’; and that message matters, especially in a market like ours — still growing, still building trust.

“Leadership like this sets the tone for the rest of our Malawian market. You’ve taken a voluntary step that will likely bring long-term benefits — increased liquidity, broader participation, and a more engaged shareholder base.”

Kamwachale Khomba explained why a share split matters, saying it increases the number of shares while reducing the price per share while not changing the total value of the company — “but it does change who can afford to invest”.

“And that’s the heart of the matter — by splitting its shares, Standard Bank is making ownership more accessible. It is opening the door to a broader spectrum of Malawians — young professionals, teachers, small business owners; people who may have found the previous share price out of reach.

“This is not just a financial adjustment it’s an invitation; an invitation for more people to participate in wealth creation, to invest in Malawi’s future, and to take ownership — literally — in one of the most respected institutions in our economy, the Standard Bank.

“This is how we build a culture of investment; this is how we expand the reach of our capital markets; and this is how we democratise finance.”

He emphasised that the MSE’s core mandate is simple — “to provide a platform that connects investors with opportunity and to ensure transparency, trust, and growth”.

“But that mission only becomes meaningful when real people participate. When the system becomes open to more than just a few — that’s why decisions like this are critical.”

He announced that MSE has seen encouraging signs in recent years that include increased listings, greater retail investor interest, and more companies engaging with the market creatively.

“But we still face a perception challenge — the idea that the stock market is for the elite. That perception holds us back. The only way to dismantle that myth is through action — and Standard Bank has taken action.

“You’ve shown that listed companies can lead in creating space for ordinary Malawians to invest, grow, and share in corporate success. This is how we bring our financial market closer to the people it is meant to serve.

“As Malawi Stock Exchange, we remain committed to our vision of becoming an efficient securities market worthy of public trust characterised and underpinned by transparency and integrity.

“As part of that vision, we will continue to strive to provide a conducive regulatory environment that will allow our stakeholders to realise value from their investments.

“In line with this, we will continue to work with our listed companies in building a culture of compliance, good governance and transparency to ensure we safeguard the integrity of our market.

“Further, we will continue to prioritise investment in our key infrastructure with an aim of improving operational efficiencies. Digitalisation presents a big opportunity for the Exchange and thus we will continue to leverage on technology to respond to and meet market demands.”

He added that MSE will continue to endeavour in making the stock market more accessible to potential issuers and to the investing public: “Our goal is to see growth in the number of listed companies, as well as growth in the retail investor base.”

Looking to the future, Kamwachale Khomba stressed that Standard Bank’s share split “is not an endpoint — it’s a step forward. We still need more companies to list; we still need deeper investor education; we still need more tools and incentives to support retail participation.

“But let this moment be a sign of what’s possible. Imagine a Malawi where the average citizen sees share ownership not as a luxury — but as part of their financial journey; where companies think about not just profit, but participation; and where our capital market becomes a true engine for inclusive economic growth.

“That future is within reach — if we keep moving in this direction,” he said, while branding the share split as part of the Umunthu Philosophy, saying: This share split may be a corporate action, but it speaks deeply to something rooted in our African identity — the spirit of Umunthu.

“Umunthu teaches us that ‘I am because you are’ — that prosperity is not complete if it is not shared; that leadership means lifting others up — not walking alone.

“By making its shares more affordable and widely accessible, Standard Bank is embracing that spirit. Standard Bank is saying: ‘Come join us; grow with us; own with us’. This is not just financial inclusion — it is Umunthu in action, a commitment to caring, to sharing, and to building wealth not just for the few — but for the many in Malawi.

Kamwachale Khomba concluded by acknowledging Standard Bank’s commitment to shared growthand to all partners in government and regulation for supporting the structures that allow moves like this to succeed — while urging other market participants to follow to follow the challenge Standard Bank has set.

“And to every Malawian watching this market evolve, I say: the door is open — let’s keep building a financial future that includes everyone. Let’s keep moving forward.”