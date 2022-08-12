Standard Bank invests in mega farm initiative by donating two greenhouses to Lilongwe-based GGL Farm

* Agriculture Minister Lowe hails Standard Bank’s efforts in Agricultural Transformation Initiative



* GGL Farm to be transferring knowledge and capacity to surrounding community farmers

* And beyond so that everyone should benefit from the initiative, said Lowe

By Leonard Masauli, MANA

In its contribution towards the country’s initiative towards the promotion of agricultural transformation that will improve the country’s economy, Standard Bank has handed over two greenhouses to GGL Farm in Lumbadzi, Lilongwe.

The farm is managed by Inosselia and Greenbelt Authority, which also runs an agricultural training centre near Kamuzu International Airport and Standard Bank also donated furniture.

The investment is worth K23.5 million and present at the handover ceremony was Minister of Agriculture, Lobin Lowe, who hailed Standard Bank for its commitment and financial assistance, saying the financial institution has demonstrated huge commitment and support towards greenhouse farming practised by Inosselia and Greenbelt Authority.

He said the bank’s gesture would ensure production of quality products from the greenhouses and ensure that they are able to supply to local shops and as well as international market.

“We are happy to notice that with support from Standard Bank, GGL Farm has a training facility where they will be transferring knowledge and capacity to farmers drawn from the local communities and beyond so that everyone should benefit from the initiative,” said the Minister.

In her remarks, Standard Bank Plc Board director, Margareth Chirwa said the training centre will be used for capacity building of smallholder farmers who wish to practice climate-smart agriculture.

“As Standard Bank, we are committed to working with strategic partners such as Greenbelt and Inosselia in a quest to compliment government’s efforts in reducing challenges that weigh down the agricultural sector.”

Chirwa further said green-house farming will help smallholder farmers to expand their crop variety within a small growing area and extend their growing season because they will not rely on rain water — “as a result, hunger will be reduced through increased production and income for small holder farmers”.

The initiative is also expected to engage young people into modern farming methods that will eventually reduce food prices through increased supply on the local market.

Managing director for Inosselia, Michael Gorelik said the greenhouses produce 50 tons of vegetable commodities a week — tomatoes and green pepper among others.

He said most shops in the country used to import from South Africa, but now they are all importing locally at Inosselia facility, saving forex for the country.

“We have explored international markets and very soon we will be exporting to South Africa and other African countries,” Gorelik said.

Greenbelt Authority and Inosselia have been producing vegetable commodities for at least two years which have been supplied to Malawi’s major supermarkets.