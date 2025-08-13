Standard Bank Be More Race 2025 to use e-tracking system for runners to improve timely access to race results

* Overall, this kind of system doesn’t just make races smoother — it transforms them into high-tech, fair, and fan-friendly experiences

* Other upgrades includes an expertly crafted race jersey for an international marathon experience

* A custom race jersey with expertly crafted specifications to ensure comfort, during and after the race

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Be More Race 2025 on Saturday, August 16, will feature upgrades in race management using modern athletics technologies, that includes introduction of an e-tracking system for runners to also ensure transparency and improve timely access to race results.

This was announced by Standard Bank Head of Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe in the count-down to the Be More Race 2025, saying: “Overall, this kind of system doesn’t just make races smoother — it transforms them into high-tech, fair, and fan-friendly experiences.”

She explained that other upgrades includes an expertly crafted race jersey for an international marathon experience — “a custom race jersey with expertly crafted specifications to ensure comfort, during and after the race”.

“It is a race jersey that can be used beyond the event for other workouts and fitness activities,” she said of the Bank’s signature event, whose theme this year is ‘Run in Blue’.

Standard Bank assures participants that they should look forward to an exciting race which will also feature musical performances, fitness marketplace, food stalls, and the children’s play area at Gateway Mall.

The exciting activities and innovations on store are designed to amplify participants’ experience, provide business opportunities for SMEs and showcase the talent in Malawi’s athletics landscape.

Athletics Malawi (AM) president, Kondwani Chamwala applauded Standard Bank Plc for the new additions and innovations, saying: “These innovations attest to the race maintaining a high level of professionalism, in line with international athletics event standards.

“We thank Standard Bank for their continued support in growing athletics in Malawi,” said Chamwala, adding that the bank has dedicated all funds to be raised through kit sales to athletic initiatives conducted by the AM across the country.

The Head of Brand and Marketing, Ng’ombe said they have engaged several SMEs as service providers, exhibitors and key partners to give them an opportunity to boost their businesses and clinch new customers: “This year’s Be More Race has actively engaged SMEs as service providers, exhibitors and key partners.

“We have SMEs providing entertainment, catering, and medical services and many more enabling us to execute an exciting event and generating revenue for their businesses.

“We also have exhibitors in the fitness and renewable energy industry–all showcasing their business to potential customers,” Ng’ombe said.

Managing Director of one of the SMEs, Vita Chirwa of TnT Entertainment said this year’s race provides an opportunity for participating entrepreneurs in entertainment, media, the arts, and renewable energy to generate more revenue.

“TnT Entertainment is providing sound, stage and LED equipment for this year’s race and it is a massive push for our business–both in generating revenue and finding other businesses from people attending the race.

“We also get to work with many other SMEs such as Hi-Fi Events, Simo Entertainment and Promotions, Zeeya Creations and Nzika Arts that equally benefit from the Be More Race event,” said Chirwa, who is also President of Musicians Union of Malawi (MAM).

The event comprises a 21km competitive half-marathon for professional athletes, a 10km run and a 5km family fun run and also includes free aerobics sessions, live music performances, kid-friendly play zones — ensuring a fit-for-all entertainment day for everyone.

The current race numbers are valid for the new race date and the registered racers are encouraged not to remove the chip from their race numbers by keeping it safely to bring with them on the race day — since the chip will record the runners finishing times.

When officially launching the 7th edition in April 18, Standard Bank Chief Executive, Philip Madinga emphasised that the Be More Race has grown into a premier fixture on Malawi’s sports calendar since its inception in 2017 as the flagship athletics event.

The race reaffirms Standard Bank’s unwavering commitment to promoting health, unity, and national progress and Madinga told the media that Standard Bank Be More Race “goes beyond athleticism — it’s a movement. The Be More Race is about driving Malawi’s growth. It’s where unity, health, and determination meet to create real impact”

As a signature charity event, proceeds from last year’s edition — held under the theme; ‘Why We Run’ — were channeled to Children’s Education Centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital’s Children’s Cancer Centre in Lilongwe.

From the K18 million realised from registration fees paid by participants of the July 20, 2024, Standard Bank matched it at 100% to make it at K36 million — underlining the theme, that evoked an emotional connection between the race and doing good for the society.

The flagship athletics and wellness event engages existing and potential customers, key stakeholders, and communities — through a key uniting passion point; sport as well as serving as a charity.

It had a two-year break following the CoVID-19 pandemic and on its return in 2022, it was celebrated under the theme; ‘Road 2 Recovery’ — that was also used to raise funds to support academic pursuit for the girl-child at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School through construction of hostels.

The 2023 edition, under the theme; ‘Level Up’, aimed to motivate Malawians to exert themselves further to achieve wellness and good health and to challenge people to achieve more as Malawi was recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy-induced flood disaster — which resonated with President Lazarus Chakwera’s #Operation Tigwirane Manja# initiative.

At the same time, the 21km event is catered for professional runner’s development, which saw Chikondi Mwanyali retaining last year’s title in a time of 1:06:00hrs but failed to break his own record he attained in 2023 edition of 1:05:45.

Also retaining their positions in second and third were Mphatso Nadolo and Chancy Master respectively and both also failed to break their own records — with Nadolo finishing in 1:06:34 against 2023’s 1:05:52 while Master finished in 1:7:50 against 1:06:06.

The women’s 21km was won by Teleza Master from Mulanje, who also failed to break her record in the race finishing in a time of 1:24:22 against 2023’s 1:23:45 when she came 4th — while second position was taken Walise Chirwa in 1:24:53 with Enifa Kapinda finishing third in 1:31:34:62.

Interesting aspect of the 6th edition was the record number of participants at 2,334 runners as part of the support towards charity — towards the Children’s Learning Centre of Kamuzu Central Hospital Pediatric Cancer Ward.

On a sad note, the Standard Bank Be More Race will keep to miss the ever-presence of former Vice-President, late Saulos Klaus Chilima, who participated in 10km category since its inaugural event in 2017.

Last year’s was shifted from June 15 to July 20 in his honour after he died in the plane accident in Chikangawa forest on June 10 — and this year’s Be More Race can also mark as the 1st anniversary of his memory in as far as his participation in the promotion of health, unity, and national progress is concerned.

May his soul continue to rest in PERFECT peace.