Standard Bank Be More Race 2024 to raise funds for KCH children’s Cancer Learning Centre

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Plc has announced that proceeds from this year’s Be More Race on June 15 will go towards supporting the children’s Cancer Learning Centre of the Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe.

Speaking at Bingu National Stadium duriny the first city aerobics session in preparation for the main race, Head of Brand & Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe said by supporting KCH’s learning centre at KCH’s children’s cancer ward, the Bank is fulfilling its traditional role of channelling proceeds from the race towards the country’s education sector.

“Traditionally, funds raised from the race go towards supporting education in the formal sector,” she said. “After recent years of successfully partnering the Ministry of Education to support education, we have decided to support the education of children undergoing cancer treatment and rehabilitation at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“Their learning centre lacks learning resources, and we have seen it fit to intervene by using our annual race as a fund-raising platform.

Launched in 2017 as flagship athletics and wellness event to engage existing and potential customers, key stakeholders, and communities — through a key uniting passion point; sport — the Be More Race had a two-year break following the CoVID-19 pandemic.

And on its return in 2022, it was celebrated under the theme ‘Road 2 Recovery’ and was also used to raise funds to support academic pursuit for the girl-child at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School through construction of hostels.

Last year’s edition, under the theme ‘Level Up’, aimed to motivate Malawians to exert themselves further to achieve wellness and good health and to challenge people to achieve more as Malawi was recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy-induced flood disaster — which resonated with President Lazarus Chakwera’s #Operation Tigwirane Manja#.

The theme of this year’s race is ‘Why We Run’, which urges marathon enthusiasts to join the race with an underlying motivation to assist with educating children suffering from cancer and Ng’ombe emphasised that raising funds for KCH children’s cancer ward underscores the connection that this year’s race theme seeks to evoke.

“Invariably, everyone has a reason for running races — exercising, moving, and taking care of their health and wellness,” she said. “Apart from achieving wellness and fitness goals, we are challenging participants and all race stakeholders to reflect deeply on how they can take part to make a difference in the life of vulnerable children who dream of a brighter future albeit their battle against cancer.

“This year, as we achieve our health cause, we bid you to join Standard Bank for a good cause and support the road to health for these children,” Ng’ombe said, while stressing that the Standard Bank Be More Race provides a multi-sectoral platform for stakeholders to rally behind national causes such as education, health, community building and wellness.

Medical director for national paediatric cancer, Dr. Rizine Mzikamanda welcomed Standard Bank’s gesture to offer its signature Lilongwe race as the platform for raising funds in aid of the children.

“Over 500 children are diagnosed with cancer every year in Malawi,” he said. “Treatment demands that they stay long in hospital and we don’t have resources to support their education, but at the same time we should not deprive them of their right to education. So this support by Standard Bank has come at a right time.”

Ticket sales for this year’s Be More Race have started through webticket platforms on www.webtickets.mw and through the various shop outlets in the cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu.

The Bank is encouraging the Civil Service, private sector, non-governmental entities and members of general public to register and participate as teams.

Be More Race has since 2017 evolved into a multifaceted event bringing together local and international delegates and over 1,700 athletes participate at the 2023 edition that attracted some from athletics powerhouse, Kenya.

In 2022, Kenya long-distance runners, Geoffrey Kirwa and Monica Cherupu won the men and women’s category respectively, while locals Kefasi Kasiten and Grevazio Mpani shared the spoils in second and third positions.

Last year, the title was clinched by Malawian athlete Chikondi Mwanyali who finished in 1:5:45hrs with fellow compatriots Mphatso Nadolo on second position in 1:05:52 and Chancy Master third in 1:06:06.

However, the ladies category was won by Kenyan Monica Ghihruto, who clocked 1:16:18 followed by her compatriot Naomi Jepkrir (1:17:39) while the third position was attained by Malawian Nalicy Chirwa (1:20:30) followed by Mulanje-based Tereza Master on 4th (1:23:45) and Chloe Powell in 5th (1:24:37.

Standard Bank Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga continues to reiterate that the attraction of the more international athletes attests the stature of Be More Race as Malawi’s internationally acclaimed half-marathon.

And to solidify its international status, Standard Bank also honoured Malawi’s women football export to Europe, Tabitha Chawinga in last year’s edition for her outstanding performance and her unwavering commitment to the sport.

This was after she made history by becoming first African player to win the Italian Serie A Women’s Golden Boot Award and the award was in recognition that she was contributing towards putting Malawi and its football on the map.

And in solidarity with the efforts by Zomba Athletics Academy’s to raise funds for construction of a house for Paralympic athlete, Mphatso Saukile — which was destroyed due to Cyclone Freddy-induced floods in March — Standard Bank also contributed K1 million towards the cause.

This was in recognition of Zomba Athletics Academy matron, Eneless Makumba’s innovation by participating in the Standard Bank Be More Race race as her charity initiative, which was targeting to raise K4.5 million to build Mphatso a new house as well as two other affected athletes.