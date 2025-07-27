Standard Bank Be More Golf 2025 tournament winners cart home whopping K1.5m each as cash prize

* This year’s tournament was more than just about golf; it was about demonstrating how the right support, the right partnership, and the right financial services can help individuals and organizations thrive

By Duncan Mlanjira

Winners of Standard Bank Be More Golf 2025 tournament, Muhammad Karim (men’s category) and ladies Doreen Kavala received K1.5 million each as cash prizes while runners up got K1.2 million with K800,000 going to third place winners.

Playing off handicap 17 at 9-hole Blantyre Sports Club golf course, Karim recorded a score of 40 on the front nine and 41 on the back 41 earning a gross of 81 and net 64 while Kavala (handicap 21) scored a gross score of 90 — net 69 (front 42 and back 48).

Madalo Matabwa was runner-up in the men’s category (handicap 24, front 46, back 44, gross 90 and net 66); Wills Samati was 3rd (handicap 13, front 40, back 39, gross 79 and net 66 counted out).

The ladies runner-up was Diana Kambale (handicap 18, front 42, back 46, gross 88, net 70 with Bose Kamphulusa was 3rd — handicap 19, front 48, back 43, gross 91, net 72.

Standard Bank also included two other categories — staff members as part of the camaraderie, who only received trophies while Blantyre Sports Club committee members’ winners received cash prizes of K750,000, K500,000, K300,000 and K150,000 for 1st to 4th positions respectively.

The winner was Charlie McGil (handicap 14, front 39, back 40, gross 79, net 65; runner-up Chimwemwe Mtimajere (handicap 11, front 39, back 38, gross 77, net 66); 3rd place Ignacio Kambale (handicap 10, front 37, back 40, gross 77, net 67) and 4th place Chifundo Lingao (handicap 9, front 41, back 37, gross 78, net 69)

The men’s winner in the Standard Bank staff category was Dyson Mmina (handicap 17, front 44, back 43, gross 87, net 70 while Chief Executive, playing off handicap 11, recorded a score of 42 on the front and 46 on the back to gross 88 and net 77.

The ladies went to Temwa Banda in first place (handicap 26, front 57, back 52, gross 109, net 83) with runner-up being Zione Moyo — handicap 36, front 64, back 59, gross 123, net 87.

Longest drive from men was won by Innocent Mkandawire and Thoko Gaffar for ladies while nearest to the pin for men was achieved by Khumbo Mkandawire with ladies being Mercy Kamanga — all receiving K250,000 each as cash prizes.

Golf captain, Mike Juma shared Blantyre Sports Club’s vote of thanks to Standard Bank for bringing back the Be More Golf tournament after a three year break, emphasising that it was a two day of enjoyable golf.

He also congratulated Standard Bank for the successful completion of share split on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), saying the bank was indeed driving Malawi’s economic growth — thus being awarded by Euro Money as Malawi Best Bank.

In her remarks, Head of Brand & Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe said Standard Bank was proud to host 127 golfers, which shows that the customers and club members believe in the Standard Bank brand.

“The two days we’ve had were more than just playing golf but was a very important opportunity to network because we believe that a single conversations can take economic growth to new heights,” she said.

On his part Chief Executive, Madinga attested to that it was “an incredible day of golf and celebration of camaraderie” and also shared Standard Bank’s “sincere appreciation to everyone who took part — customers, partners, corporate guests, and golfers”.

“Your presence here reflects the deep trust and partnership we’ve built over the years. It is this relationship that continues to inspire us to do more and to do better.”

Having played competitively, Madinga appreciated the golfers’ “skills, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game [being] truly inspiring” adding: “The tournament also gave us a wonderful opportunity to bring together innovation and recreation, to show that as we evolve digitally, we still value human connection, partnerships, and shared experiences like this one.

“This year’s tournament was more than just about golf — it was about demonstrating how the right support, the right partnership, and the right financial services can help individuals and organizations thrive.

“Just as each golfer strategically plans their game, making every swing count, we believe that with our digital platforms, every transaction you make in your business or personal life can set you up for success.

“At Standard Bank, we are proud to be a financial solutionist — a true testament to our core purpose; ‘Malawi is Our Home, We Drive Her Growth’. Standard Bank understands that growth, whether in business or life, is a journey.

“It’s not about taking one giant leap but about making informed decisions that include having the right support and taking each step with confidence.

That’s exactly what we aim to provide at Standard Bank — seamless, efficient services that help our clients, whether individuals or organizations, achieve their financial goals and unlock their full potential.”

He added that the Be More Golf couldn’t have come at an opportune time for Blantyre Sports Club as it’s just days after the historical launch of the successful trading of Standard Bank’s shares on the MSE on a 5-1 split basis.

“The split is an opportunity for everyone to at least afford to own a part of Standard Bank from the opening share price of K2,410 which the stock has been selling at this week.

“This year’s tournament has been held under a very meaningful theme; ‘Yours24/7’. At Standard Bank, Yours247 is more than a campaign — it is a promise; a promise that your bank is not just in branches or at ATMs. Your bank is in your pocket, on your screen, on your time — anywhere, anytime.

“Through this promise, we are proud to note that we are contributing positively to financial inclusion in Malawi, in the process supporting the MW2063 national vision.

“We are living in an era where life doesn’t stop, and neither should your banking. Whether you’re paying bills, sending money to loved ones, running your business, or saving for a dream, Standard Bank is with you 24/7 through our digital platforms.”

He unwrapped that the 24/7 platforms include the Standard Bank App for safe and convenient personal banking, Enterprise Online for business clients and Unayo — the inclusive digital wallet for broader financial access — as well as Business Online, available through multiple digital channels.

In addition to these digital platform initiatives, Madinga said they developed the ‘WhatMatter’ App “to help in wealth planning and management for every Malawian”.

“Let me also be quick to say that due to the technological transformation around the banking sector, Standard Bank has discontinued the use of cheques to align clients with the world’s digital trends.

“We are building a bank that goes beyond buildings — a bank that fits into your life, not the other way around. Together, we are moving forward into a future where access, convenience, and customer experience are paramount.

Thus his emphasis that the two-day event was “not just about the game but also about partnership and stakeholder engagement [as] every year, the tournaments have become a platform for sharing progress, innovation, and partnership”.

He congratulated the winners, saying their skill and sportsmanship made the tournament memorable: “Just as you’ve excelled on the golf course, we hope that you continue to achieve great things in all your endeavors, with the right financial tools and support behind you.

“To everyone, thank you for choosing Standard Bank. We are proud to be yours, 24/7. Let’s continue building a better tomorrow together.

“As we raise our glasses to cheer the champions, let’s toast to our valued customers and partners for trusting us to walk this journey with you — to innovation that keeps you connected; to a service that never sleeps; to banking that is truly Yours24/7.

“Here’s to every swing, every putt, and every partnership. To the future — digital, dependable, and always with you.“