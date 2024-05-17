Stakes high in CAF Confederation Cup final as Zamalek have an important away goal

* With their win over Zamalek in the first leg, RS Berkane are now the last unbeaten side



Moroccan side RS Berkane go into the second-leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final in Cairo on Sunday having won 2-1 at home but their opponents Zamalek also have an advantage as they managed to salvage an important away goal.

The Egyptian giants Zamalek could become the first side to win the CAF Confederation Cup despite losing the first leg of the final since themselves in 2019 against RS Berkane — 0-1, 1-0 then 5-3 after the penalty shootout.

The stakes are high as both teams vie for the title, with the Egyptian seeking to capitalize on their home advantage to overturn the 2-1 first leg deficit against RS Berkane.

With their win over Zamalek in the first leg, RS Berkane are now the last unbeaten side in the CAF Confederation Cup this season (W8 D3, including two awarded wins in the semi-finals).

Zamalek have never lost a home game in the CAF Confederation Cup (W11 D4), but they drew the most recent two — 1-1 v Modern Future and 0-0 v Dreams in the knockout phase this season.

Key players to watch out for

Zamalek SC

Ahmed Mustafa Zizo (right winger): The dangerous Zizou brings a live wire for the White Knights with his dazzling runs down the rights which are accompanied by goals and assists.

The skilful attacker is the team’s top goal scorers this season with 8 goals to his name and will certainly be one to look out for on Sunday — whose other exciting attribute is his ability to strike the ball from free kicks as well as his pinpoint crosses that are difficult to deal with in the danger area.

Omar Jaber (right back): He personifies the modern day right back — quick in attack and equally good in defence which offers the White Knights the much-needed firepower upfront when needed.

Jaber is enjoying a great season for the Egyptian giants so far and has shown tremendous leadership growth as one of the team’s key players in tough outings such as the CAF Confederation Cup.

He will certainly play a key role not only in the team’s defense, but equally so going forward and combining well with the team’s attack.



RS Berkane

Dayo Issoufou (central defender): The seasoned Burkinabe international defender has become a pillar of strength in the RS Berkane defense. The veteran defender, who is now aged 32 bring calmness and direction to the side through his years of experience at both club and national team level.

Issoufou is also deadly in arial situations and will be a point of reference in set pieces should the two-time champions fail at breaking the Zamalek defense in open play.

Yassine Labahiri (central midfielder): He is RS Berkane’s creative spark as the midfield maestro possesses a unique ability of passing through the tight spaces, which will most likely be the case against a resilient Zamalek side.

Labahiri connects well with both defense and attack and his great passing ability will be key for the Moroccans during the breaking attacks.

The coaches: Moine Chaabani (RS Berkane) v José Manuel Gomes (Zamalek)

The two coaches vying for the title have become the centre of attraction thanks to the tactical acumen as Chaabani, the seasoned Tunisian tactician, finds himself on the cusp of securing the coveted title, bolstered by the 2-1 advantage gained in the first leg.

Since taking the helm at Berkane in February 2024, Chaabani has orchestrated an impressive run, guiding the team to 8 wins, 4 draws, and 3 losses in 15 matches across all competitions. Notably, his side remains unbeaten in the Confederation Cup, with 3 wins and 2 draws.

Chaabani’s wealth of experience, coupled with his previous success at Espérance Sportive de Tunis, where he clinched back-to-back CAF Champions League titles (2017-18, 2018-19) and 5 Tunisian league crowns, makes him a formidable force on the touchline.

Berkane’s journey to the final included awarded victories over USM Alger, and Chaabani is now focused on guiding his team to their third title in history (2019-20, 2021-22).

The second leg takes place at the Cairo International Stadium, where a win or draw will secure the trophy for Berkane and cement Chaabani’s status as one of the most decorated coaches in African football.

On the opposing bench is the guidance of Portuguese coach José Manuel Gomes, who took over in February to steer Zamalek in recording 8 wins, 3 draws, and 4 defeats — including a loss to Al Ahly SC in the Egyptian Cup final.

However, Gomes remains unbeaten in the CAF Confederation Cup, with 4 wins and 2 draws in 6 matches, including a 3-0 semi-final win over Dreams FC.

To claim his first silverware with Zamalek and in Africa, Gomes must mastermind a victory in the second leg at the Cairo International Stadium as his previous major honour was a Super Cup triumph with Al Ahli Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

A win would represent a significant achievement for Gomes and Zamalek, as they seek to overturn the deficit and claim the title, setting the stage for a thrilling clash of tactical acumen between the experienced Chaabani and the ambitious Gomes.—Reporting by CAFonline