St. Andrews International Primary School saga is linked to immoral sexual relationship between two married staff members

Formentin being indecently manhandled by the G4S security guards

* The school’s Board found no reason to take action as the affair was not impeding her performance and no legal remit to punish her

* Formentin witnessed the two entering into a room separately and also leaving separately after about an hour

* To clear her conscious, knowing the two were married, she notified management of what she had witnessed

* Thus all suspicion of the leaked email fell on Formentin since she was the first official whistleblower

By Duncan Mlanjira

The suspension of St. Andrews International Primary School’s teacher, Nola Formentin is linked to a leaked email that the school’s management described as malicious, in which the whistleblower blew open that one senior member of staff was having an extra-marital affair with her junior.



The email, which has been described as fraudulent by our sources, allegedly from the school’s Board, was addressed to parents, stakeholders and the police following a media report published by Malawi24 in May.

It identifies the senior member of staff — a female whom we do not name — saying the board took this allegation very seriously and investigated it, but then went on to say that the Board had “found no reason to take action as the affair was not impeding her performance and therefore we had no legal remit to punish her”.

It also disclosed that a video of the two lovers “having relations on school property during school hours has surfaced”, and while the Board reassured parents and community that they will review the footage, they indicated they had contacted the police if any laws had been broken.

The statement in May had said: “Regardless of the legality of the act undertaken by (name withheld), we feel that this serious safeguarding breach is worthy of a suspension as we have not ruled out permanent dismissal for her and any staff member who helped to cover up her immoral actions.”



It then assured the parents that the Board takes the safety of their children very seriously and that in addition to the senior female staff involved in the love affair, management had gone on to remove from the board one board member [name also withheld by ourselves).

This Board member’s crime was that she “had prior knowledge of the video and did not share this serious safeguarding concern with the board or the police”.

“We find that her close personal relationship with the above accused means she must be removed from any further investigation.”

The email went on to communicate to the parents that they were committed to be transparent about the outcome of their investigations and would, “if necessary, share the photos and videos” in their possession with the parents to “justify” their actions.



Our source said: “The fraudulent email was sent out to all the parents at the school on the evening of Tuesday May 17. The next morning, Wednesday 18 May, the school management called a staff meeting and announced that the email was indeed fraudulent and that a criminal investigation was underway.

“The school had engaged the services of private forensic investigators to launch an independent enquiry into the source of the email. By 1:00pm that afternoon, Formentin and another senior teacher, were informed that they had been named as the prime suspects in the writing and distribution of the malicious email. They were immediately placed on suspension with full pay.”

Our source indicates that as the rumour circulated of the secret love affair between the senior female teacher and the junior teaching staff, Formentin had witnessed on two separate occasions, the two alleged lovers entering an unoccupied staff quarters separately and also leaving separately after about an hour.

“Engaging in sexual activity on the school premises during school hours is a serious breach of safeguarding policy,” said our source. “Seeing the suspicious activities of the teachers, Nola had a professional duty to notify management of what she had witnessed.

“When the email was leaked and the contents spoke of the affair, Formentin was targeted, as she had been the original whistleblower on the incident.”

Our source also mentioned that the other member of staff had been targeted by management in the past as she was the elected staff representative as she “would be privy to all the problems in the school and would act on behalf of the staff members when fighting for their rights.

As the investigations into the matter dragged on past three weeks, it was obvious to Formentin that the management were trying to avoid allowing her to return to her work.

“In September 2021, she had informed the school that she would not be renewing her contract and wanted to return to Australia,” said our source. “With this in mind, management endeavoured to have her suspended right up until the last day of school, so she would remain ostracised and silent as punishment for speaking out against the affair.”

The first source, who whistleblew the trauma Formentin suffered last week, when she had just been manhandled by overzealous G4S security guards under instructions from the school’s management, told us that she sought the intervention of the Industrial Relations Court to have the investigation report released before she left the country on Friday 8 July.

“The results of the investigations, which were instituted way back in May were not being released, so she sought court intervention to clear her name and go back to her home country with a clear conscience,” said our first source.

“The court has since cleared Nola of any wrongdoing and her only crime was that she had gone to the school to bid farewell to her former students and other members of staff, whom she had developed a strong bond of relationship before returning back to Australia.”



The Industrial Relations Court cleared the two of any misconduct after the school’s private investigators, Fletcher and Evance, were subpoenaed to release the results of its investigation, which was finally released July 5.

According to the court, the report does not name Formentin or the other member of staff as authors of the anonymous email that was sent to the parents and thus the two are innocent of any suspicion linked to the allegations brought against them.

Satisfied that she was going back home clean of any suspicions of involvement of the leaked memo, Formentin’s lawyer and the school’s lawyer agreed that she could visit the school on Friday 8 July.

Our source said that when she went to school, “she chatted happily with her colleagues and greeted the children in their classrooms. The management was not happy with her presence on campus and ordered the guards to evict her.”

In a video clip that went viral on social media, the school’s head of security officer — identified as ex Malawi Defence Force soldier, Andrew Mlomo — is seen and heard instructing G4S guards to manhandle Formentin.

Mlomo, alongside the G4S guards, were arrested on Friday after Formentin — who left the country the same day — had lodged a complaint and were expected to appear in court Tuesday in which our source had indicated her lawyer would use the video showing Mlomo giving instructions to carry Formentin off the school’s premises.

After noticing that Formentin was capturing him giving the instructions, Mlomo is heard in the video asking the guards to confiscate the phone.

Our source also hinted that Mlomo and the school would try to hush up the incident by pushing the blame on the G4S guards because “they are easily dispensable”, which the school also indicated in its statement on Friday that said “whilst the actions of the G4S guards may have appeared to have been disproportionate, we recognised they were put in in a situation where they had no choice”.

The source also revealed that a man identified as Geldenhuys, who works and manages G4S guards rapid response, also happens to be husband to school’s assistant headteacher Nicola Cave.

“So, he might just help his wife to push blame on another group of dispensable Malawians — in this case the G4S guards,” said the source.

Since Formentin, as the complainant, has left the country, our inside source indicated that those who witnessed the ugly incident were willing to testify in her favour in her absentia.