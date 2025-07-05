SRWB rolls out robust K88 billion Liwonde-Balaka water supply upgrading project tapping water from Shire River

* There will be water tanks at Sosola with a capacity 1,500 million litres; at Chiyenda Usiku 500,000 litres and Chingeni 250,000 litres

By Mary Makhiringa, MANA

Following serious water supply challenges people of Liwonde and Balaka were facing over the past years, Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) is rolling out a robust upgrading of its system — a project worth K88 billion financed by the European Investment Bank.

This follows the adoption of an Asia report by Balaka District executive committee for the SRWB to commence upgrading and extension of the Liwonde-Balaka water supply project.

For the past years, SRWB has been relying on tapping water from Mpira Dam in Ntcheu but the dam dried up due to siltation, leaving them with no option for possible water source.

After presenting the report, Implementation Unit Manager, engineer Maxin Gwegwe Saulosi having had the serious water challenges Balaka and Liwonde residents were facing, SRWB had been working around the clock to find long-lasting solutions.

“We will be tapping water from the Shire River and we are hopeful that within a year and a half, residents will be able to access clean water,” he said.

“The water will also be distributed in all the areas along the way [from Liwonde’s Shire River], up to Chingeni,” he said, adding that there will be a provision of water reservoir tanks along the distribution line.

“We will have water tanks at Sosola with a capacity 1,500 million litres; at Chiyenda Usiku 500,000 litres and Chingeni 250,000 litres — just to make sure that there should be no more intermittent water supply”.

Saulosi further said the company will work hand in hand with the communities around the area to give them job opportunities so that they own the project — thereby increasing its sustainability.

Balaka town residents and the surrounding areas are currently enduring two weeks of water interruption with other areas facing even longer periods every month because the SRWB could not manage to supply clean water to its customers.

Senior Chief Nsamala hailed the board for the project, saying it will curb waterborne diseases as most people are currently relying on unsafe water sources in his area.

“They have pledged to work hand in hand with the people, let this be sustained as history has shown that most companies sideline members of the community opting for people from other areas — even for jobs that do not require experience and qualification,” he said.

McDonald Nyaka, principal community development officer said Balaka District Council has been working tirelessly to resolve the issue of water shortages: “We prioritised the water shortage in our previous district development plan.

He added that a certain percentage of rectifying the problem has been drilling some boreholes for the communities through the Council’s different partners.

“We also included the water problem in our current district development plan and have been working hand in hand with SRWB to make sure that residents are bailed out.

“Now with the coming of the project, we have won, and the problem will be put to rest forever,” he said of the project that is expected to start in November 2025.