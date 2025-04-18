SRWB engages Chiradzulu communities over increased theft of water and power equipment in the district

* On a number of occasions, SRWB replaced stolen equipment, but to no success — as theft and vandalism continues

By Blackson Mkupatira, MANA

Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has expressed concern over increased vandalism and theft of critical water infrastructure at its project sites in Chiradzulu District.

Thus the utility company arranged a community engagement meeting at Traditional Authority Onga’s headquarters, where SRWB Chiradzulu Water Supply project officer, Emmanuel Chifuniro said the Board is losing a lot of resources to replace stolen and vandalised equipment such as electricity transformers and water system components.

“Our core mandate is to supply clean water to people,” he impressed on the gathering. “To achieve this, we are implementing various water supply projects across the country, including here in Chiradzulu.

“However, we are not making progress here because of rampant theft and vandalism of vital equipment. For example, this area does not have electricity, so we installed a transformer to support the water project.”

He further disclosed that on a number of occasions, SRWB replaced stolen equipment, but to no success — as theft and vandalism continues.

“Unfortunately, the transformer was stolen — we replaced it and it was stolen again just days later. This not only delays implementation but also drains our resources,” Chifuniro said.

He disclosed that the water supply project, which is being financed internally by SRWB, has already seen over K600 million invested, hence appealed to community members to take ownership and safeguard the development project.

“We urge all residents to help protect our equipment. Without your cooperation, it’s difficult to finalise the project,” Chifuniro said, expressing hope that bringing electricity and water supply will transform the area socio-economically on top of promoting good hygiene practices.

Present was Chiradzulu District Council water development officer, Macpherson Kuseli, who said despite the district achieving a 97% access to potable water, vandalism remains a major threat to water service delivery.

“Once this project is complete, it will benefit many households and public institutions such as Chiradzulu District Hospital and surrounding health centres. This is why we need to come together and address these challenges,” Kuseli said.

While welcoming the development, Group Village Head Onga stressed the importance of involving the communities from the onset of a project and advised SRWB to consider hiring well-trained and competent security personnel to protect the infrastructure.

“We were not consulted when the project began, so people didn’t understand its importance. Now that you have involved us, we will take a leading role in ensuring its protection,” Onga said.

The meeting brought together officials from the Chiradzulu District Council, magistrates, the police, SRWB officials, local leaders, community policing members, and community members from traditional authorities Mpama and Onga.

Chairperson for Chiradzulu District community policing forum, Adamson Luvelo assured SRWB officials that they and other community-level policing structures will work in collaboration with the police and surrounding communities to protect project equipment.