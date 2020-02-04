Sredojevic promises to revive Zambia’s Chipolopolo

By Gomolemo Motswane, sowetanlive.co.za

New Zambia National team coach Milutin Sredojevic has explained that he took the Chipolopolo job because of the challenge of getting the team back to the top of African football.

Sredojevic was officially unveiled as the new national team coach on Monday in Lusaka though his appointment was pending final approval from the government, which is responsible for paying salaries.

The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions have missed out on qualification for the previous tournament editions.

His aim will be to get them back to the pinnacle of the game on the continent.

“Zambia belongs in the Africa Cup of Nations. I had a chance to go somewhere more comfortable but I came because I believe in what we are supposed to do,” the smooth-talking Sredojevic said in a live-streamed press conference in Lusaka.

“It is a challenge and not a walk in the park. This a game but we are fully aware that we have to right to let you, the supporters, down.”

It has not taken the 50-year-old long to find a job after he was fired by Egyptian giants Zamalek in December.

He had earlier controversially abandoned Orlando Pirates earlier in the season.

The Serbian tactician has a tough job on his hands to keep alive the hopes for Afcon 2021 qualification.

Zambia are winless in Group H of the qualifiers after two losses to Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Micho, as he is nicknamed, gave a diagnosis for the team’s lack of form.

“We have no right to think ahead of the match on March 26 against Botswana. Each match will be taken as it comes. There are four matches to go and 12 points to fight for,” he said.

“Every single point has golden importance for us. We have conceded too much so it means we need to tighten at the back and not concede goals.

“We need to make our game much more creative because I know that this country loves good football.”