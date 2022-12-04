Sports infrastructure investment remains key for the region

Griffin Saenda Indoor Sports Complex

By Tione Andsen, MANA

At the opening ceremony of 10th edition of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games, President Lazarus Chakwera said investment in sports infrastructure remains key for the youth to develop into sports icons within the region.

In the company of guest of honour, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi — at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe — Chakwera said construction of such sports facilities of international standards require political will and commitment to provide more financial resources.

“We know, as African countries were are going through a lot of challenges economically but this would not stop us from developing ourselves by providing financial resources for infrastructures development,” he pointed out.

The President said that was why his government made sure to allocate adequate resources for preparations and hosting of the games, including the successful construction of sports facilities of international standard, Griffin Saenda Indoor Sports Complex and National Aquatic Complex.

He said although the gesture received some criticism from those who think that investing in sports and young people was a waste of time.

“There is no investment in young people that is a waste of time. That is why I directed my Minister of Youth and Sports, to ignore the noise and focus on serving the young people of our country and region who have gathered today, and I want to thank him for staying in course,” the President said.

He thanked the officials from the Ministry of Transport & Public Works; the Department of Buildings; regional and local organizing committees; as well as all contractors for the timely construction and rehabilitation of these facilities.

Chakwera added that he had been looking forward to see the youth demonstrate Africa’s capacity for endurance, resilience, fair play, and victory and said he was happy that President Filipe Nyusi was present to share the joy.

He said the two nations have a special bond which is connected by culture, history, economy, and geography, and he wished his counterpart all the best as they prepare to host the next edition of these games.

He noted that there are some Malawians and Mozambicans who do not share the enthusiasm for these games, saying though “our countries have many problems and our citizens are suffering from many things, we should still make time for sports and for play”.

“There are many positive things happening in our countries; there are many positive things being accomplished by our youth and solution to our problems lies in building on those positives — building on our successes, building on our unity, and building on our strengths.”

“Sport is about more than playing games, because sport is about the development of our people and strengthening our minds to achieve great feats.”

He went on to say Malawi has been honoured to host the Games “although the economy may be small, but we are a generous people, our problems may be many, but our hospitality is heartfelt”.

President Nyusi thanked Malawi government for hosting the Games, saying this has demonstrated that the country’s leadership was keen to develop the youth through sports.

He said it was interesting to note that the games have attracted over 2,000 athletes administrators and coaches, saying athletes on continent continue doing well and there was need for more youth involvement in sports.

The Youth Games has attracted athletes from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe in which 11 sporting codes will be played.