Sports Council reaching out to rural communities through ‘Sport For All’

Sports Council Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

After realizing that most Malawians based in both urban and rural areas don’t take part in sports, Malawi National Council of Sports launched a programme, ‘Sport For All’ to encourage the citizenry the importance of taking part in different sporting disciplines regardless of their age, gender as well as ability.

At the introduction of the programme for the Southern Region on Sunday at Thyolo Secondary School — after it was rolled out in the Northern and Central Regions — Sports Council Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise said most Malawians, especially in rural areas don’t take part in sports and thus the initiative for the citizenry to appreciate the benefits of sports in their different age groups.

Madise said for the country to achieve the objective, there is a need for enough awareness so that Malawians living in each and every district should understand the idea and make sure they’re taking part in any kind of physical exercises which they think can fit them.

“We have different sporting disciplines but it is very unfortunate to note that very few people are involved,” he said. “This is simply because many people don’t realise the benefits of doing sports or physical exercises.

“So, this is why we’ve introduced this program in order to encourage them to take sport as a habit because it has got so many benefits to their health as it assists to make them stronger and avoid being suffering from other unnecessary diseases which attack them due to lucky of body fitness,” he said.

District sports officer for Thyolo, Olga Mulambe said it was pleasing that the programme has excited the people, saying it will bring mindset change in as far as people’s health is concerned as it is very inclusive to every individual.

“It is an honour to us to be chosen as a hosting district of Sport For All program launch in the Southern Region as our members have been well encouraged on why they really need to stay fit and healthy,” Mulambe said.

The people who gathered participated in various sporting disciplines that included tug-of-war, netball, basketball, volleyball, football, aerobics, bawo and several others.