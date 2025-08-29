Sports Council partners Blantyre Sports Club, Golf Union of Malawi to unveil Ufulu Golf Tournament 

* Aimed at developing, promoting and regulating sports in Malawi which is in line with Sports Council’s key pillars

By Victor Singano Jnr

Malawi National Council of Sports has created a K25 million annual golf competition, dubbed Ufulu Golf Tournament to be managed in partnership with Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) and Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) — an all-inclusive event to involve men, ladies, senior golfers as well as juniors.

It is planned to be turn into an international competition in future to be held as part of celebrating Malawi’s Independence — thus the name ‘Ufulu’.

At the official unveiling ceremony in Blantyre, Sports Council’s director of marketing, Limbani Matola said the golf competition is aimed at developing, promoting and regulating sports in Malawi — which is in line with the Council’s key pillars that seeks to make sports a strategic tool for social economic development, including promotion of health lifestyle.

“As the country’s sports regulatory body, we always promote inclusivity and we want to encourage mass participation in golf as it is with other sporting disciplines — hence making it an annual event.

“We are planning to turn it an international competition in the coming years so that we create a platform where other other golfers from around the globe will be eligible to participate so that we can promote tourism, destination marketing and brand Malawi,” Matola said.

On the part of GUoM, vice-president Michael Khomani hailed Sports Council for introducing the competition, which he described as a valuable development that will help increase the participation Malawians into the sport.

“The coming in of Sports Council is a great testament that indeed golf is going in the right direction unlike in the past where few companies and organisations used to support it,” he said. “With this partnership, we are very hopeful that golf will never be the same because this is big boost to the sport’s fraternity.”

Blantyre Sports Club golf captain, Mike Juma also commended Sports Council for choosing to partner with them and promised to provide a conducive environment for the golfers so that the event meet its intended purpose.

“Many people have not been considering golf as sport because they didn’t see the entertaining part of it, but recently they have now started to be proved wrong.

“I also believe that the Ufulu Golf Tournament will add a significant value as people will start to take it as one of the best sport since it has been introduced by Soorts Council,” Juma said.

The inaugural tournament is expected start today, August 29, with the juniors competition and will be concluded with the men, ladies senior golfers’ event tomorrow — that has currently attracted a total of 116 golfers who have registered and the number is expected to increase as registration continues.