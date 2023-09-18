Sports Council building capacity for next generation of Malawi national netball team

The enthusiastic coaches and umpires

By Ireen Mseteka, MANA

Malawi National Council of Sports is putting in place programmes aimed at nurturing the next generation of Malawi national netball team, the Queens that can take over from the current squad.

This was said by the Council’s sports & recreation development officer for the Northern Region, Gracian Mkandawire at the end of a five-day training for 30 netball coaches and umpires in Likoma District, emphasizing that one of the initiatives is to conduct netball coaching and umpiring courses at the grassroots level.

“Training of netball coaches and umpires is one of the initiatives that fits so well in our programs,” he said. “As a country, we are trying to build a youthful team which can take over from the current national netball squad.”

Malawi Queens finished on position 7 in 2023 Netball World Cup hosted by South Africa last month where they opened their campaign by beating Scotland 54-49 before losing 39-62 against England in the next.

They then thumped Barbados 84:48 in the third match before losing to Australia 46-47 — a match the Queens managed to rattle the world No. 1 by drawing 28-28 at half time but an injury by playmaker Lwazi in the third quarter disturbed coach Sam Kanyenda’s game plan and they went on to lose 46-70.

They then beat Tonga 56-51 and again 64-54 in three days to claim 7th spot.

Analysts observe that the current squad has aged and needs to be beefed up with youthful players — thus Sports Council’s initiative to nurture more talent from the grassroots level.

Mkandawire thus urged the new coaches and umpires to put into practice whatever skills they gained from the training to improve netball in the district.

Likoma Education Sports Officer, Samson Nyirenda said the coaching course was very important for netball development in the district, saying: “It is going to fill the big gap that has been there between Likoma and other districts from the mainland. Our players do not have the right skills to compete with those from the mainland.”

Meanwhile, Likoma’s director of planning & development, Steve Munthali said the Council is ready to source funds for construction of a stadium for various sporting disciplines, saying they are set prepare proposals so as to attract donors, development partners and other institutions that are willing to invest in the sporting infrastructure.

“There is an outcry here that we do not have a stadium,” he said.

In July, deputy director of sports in the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Kinnah Phiri pledged that he would be lobbying for support to ensure a recreation centre is constructed in Likoma District.

The country’s football legend made the pledge during the final match for the K3 million Ashems Songwe Football League held at Madimba football ground in the District, saying: “I have seen that the youth here have potential but lack a good playing ground to showcase their talents.

“I will make sure that the people of Likoma have a recreation centre where all the youth can showcase their talent,” he said, adding that his priority is to ensure that the district is fully developed.

He emphasized that provision of such a recreation centre is important if sports in Likoma could develop — hence the need to lobby for funds from relevant authorities which includes his Ministry.

Member of Parliament for Likoma, Ashems Songwe said he invited Kinnah Phiri so that he should inspire the youths of his constituency, saying: “I am pleased to bring with me Kinnah Phiri, who is a legend so that he may inspire the youth while at the same time allow players to showcase their skills with hope that they may be scouted.”

The MP said he decided to introduce the league in 2015 in order to keep the youth busy and boost their hidden talents rather than engaging themselves in uncalled for behaviours.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express