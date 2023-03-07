Sports Council Board chairperson Madise laments poor state of Mzuzu Stadium

Half Marathon’s ladies category winner Nalicy Chirwa at the finish at Mzuzu Stadium

By George Mponda, MANA

Malawi National Council of Sports Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise has lamented the poor state of Mzuzu Stadium, saying it is unfit for athletes.

He said this on Monday at the end of the Mzuzu City Half Marathon, saying there is need to improve the country’s sports facilities to boost performance of Malawi athletes.

“This stadium is in poor state,” he said. “There is no running water in dressing rooms, even the grass that was planted on the playing field is not fit for football games. These factors cannot help our athletes perform well.”

He added that it is sad that facilities such Mzuzu Stadium are not taken care of and has since promised to engage Mzuzu City Council to renovate the 15,000 capacity sporting facility that was built in 1970.

Also present for the Half Marathon — the first for Mzuzu City — was Minister of Youth & Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, who said at the moment, government does not have resources to be used for repairing stadiums.

“At the moment, we are looking into the construction of stadiums for Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Bullets and Mzuzu Youth Centre,” he said.

Mzuzu City Council public relations officer, MacDonald Gondwe said they have taken the concerns with a positive mind, saying they will look into the issues that have been highlighted to ensure that the stadium meets the recommended standards.

“We will further engage the Sports Council for additional views and map the way forward,” he said.

Mzuzu Stadium hosts high profile TNM Super League matches as home for the City’s top notch club, Moyale Barracks.

Meanwhile, the Half Marathon attracted 94 participants that saw Chikondi Mwanyale from Dowa and Mzuzu-based Nalicy Chirwa emerging winners in men and women categories respectively.

Kamuzu Barracks’ Chancy Master and Asimenye Simwaka emerged runner-ups while MacDonald Maganizo and Doresi Fisher finished third in their respective categories.

The winners went away with K1 million, runner-up K700,000 while third position pocketed K500,000 each.

The event was organised by Sports Council, Mzuzu City Council and Moyale Barracks.—Pictures by Gracian Jeke, MANA