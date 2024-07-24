Sponsor of Sports Aid for Malawi national junior tennis tournament in Ntcheu Marco Bove proud of its success

* After 10 years of building the centre, I cannot believe today in seeing kids playing good tennis here



By Duncan Mlanjira

The Sports Aid for Malawi junior tennis tournament which International Tennis Federation (ITF) national coordinator in Malawi, Thompson Mtengula organised at Ntcheu Catholic Sports Centre in Ntcheu over the last weekend, ended successfully and impressing its sponsor, Marco Bove.

The U-12 to U-14 boys and girls national junior tennis tournament was held from Friday till Monday under the first edition of Sports Aid for Malawi project and Bove said the success hosting of the event at Ntcheu Catholic Sports Centre was his dream come true.

“After 10 years of building the centre, I cannot believe today in seeing kids playing good tennis here. I am very happy and next year, 2025, I am going to sponsor again this tournament.”

He profoundly thanked parents and guardians for allowing their children to travel to Ntcheu drawn from four regions — North; Centre, Eastern and the South.

Bove also thanked the tournaments volunteers who came from Italy and to Sister of Sacrementine for hosting them, Wezie Eunice Zakeyo for catering and accommodation — and to his good friend, Thompson Mtengula, the tournament director.

Also present at prize giving was Ntcheu District education-sport officer, Chikondi Ndalama, who applauded Bove and fellow sponsors from Italy for helping initiate the Ntcheu Catholic Sports Centre.

Accompanied by district youth sports officer, Chikondi Banda, Ndalama was also pleased that such a big tournament for U-12 and U-14 boys and girls could be organised in Ntcheu District attracting a total of 72 players and 9 coaches.

“This is awesome,” she said. “We have seen our own future Serena Williams from the talents we have witnessed in the girls categories if they will continue to be nurtured.”

On his part, Mtengula — a star player in his younger days who represented Malawi well — said: The Sport Aid for Malawi Project has actually helped us a lot to plan for 2030. We will monitor and keep track of the players who participated in this tournament — both boys and girls.

“We want to participate in African Davis Cup for boys and Billy Kings Girls tournament in the year 2030. But for us to participate in those tournaments, then we would like to have two to four national tournaments like this one in a year.”

Mtengula added that the national tournament helped his technical team to assess performance of some of the players who will be going to Mozambique for the ITF/CAT U-12 team event from August 6-10.

“The tennis which I watched in this tournaments reminds me the era of Charles Msatiyenda, Ronard Kandulu, Samson Chimlumbe, Wilson Paul, Mphatso Banda, Richard Katandika, Tingo Luke Nazombe, Flywell Mulungu, Mary Luhanga, Jaynie Chapomba, Ivy Chilamwa, Patricia Matola, Tadala Ngosi Kandulu, Regina Dembo, Anjella Msosa and many others.

“For this generation of youths, we just need to nurture them well because for them to do well in international tournament, they need to play 2-8 local national tournaments — that is 12-48 matches in a year,” said the veteran tennis instructor, who has been working with Tennis Association of Malawi since 2015 and currently working with Sports Aid for Malawi project on monthly basis.

He said due to lack of sponsorship Malawian juniors only play one tournament a year — 3-6 matches in a year, saying: “We really need junior tournaments like the Sport Aid for Malawi in this country, that is playing 2-8 local and 2-4 international for our players to do well,” said the international-accredited coach.

In his tournament report, Mtengula said they started off with a training camp on Friday to prepare the players well, adding that winners went home with trophies, medals and some variety of gifts — “but at the end the day, every player was a winner”.