Special Street Party for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday

* Alongside the event, FCB is also encouraging the public to open accounts with the bank

* And stand a chance of winning an FCB Nyasa Big Bullets replica jersey

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Black Missionaries & Anthony Makondetsa will set ablaze the central business district of Blantyre City on Sunday, April 23 from 13:00hours along Chilembwe Road adjacent to Livingstone Towers to celebrate the landmark sponsorship deal the People’s Team secured with First Capital Bank (FCB).

Alongside the event, FCB is also encouraging the public to open accounts with the bank and stand a chance of winning an FCB Nyasa Big Bullets replica jersey.

Under the banner; #FCBYabwera#Maule, the street bash is reminiscent of the old days that was usually held along Hannover Street — which ignited plenty of fun and the public has warmly welcomed its resuscitation.

Last month, the Big Bullets landed a 3-year K525 million lucrative sponsorship deal with FCB in recognition of the team’s consistent performance in all the local competitions and to also help the club to be more stronger and do wonders in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

The Bullets opened their title defence of the TNM Super League with a 1-1 draw against Silver Strikers last Saturday during the opening match of the 2023 season.

A week before, they beat their arch rivals Mighty Wanderers in the season opener, the NBS Bank FAM Charity Shield and the day of the bash, they are paired with MAFCO.

From the 8 games played last week, three teams collected full points with Mighty Wanderers, who ended 4th last season, taking the lead have beaten Civil Service United 2-0 while MAFCO beat Chitipa United 2-1 with Mighty Tigers winning 1-0 against Extreme FC.



All eyes this season will be on Bullets to see if they can defend the title for five consecutive seasons in their continuation of dominating local football as they have accumulated a total of 16 since the inception of the top flight league.

They finished finished with 73 points last season while in 2021, they won the league with 62 points; in 2019 with 70 and in 2018 with 71 points.

They amassed 69 goals last season with Babatude Adepoju claiming 18 of them while the previous season they hauled 62 goals — with Hassan Kajoke claiming 21 of them.

Their 2022 runners-up are Blue Eagles having finished with 59 points; 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks were third place with 57 points; Mighty Wanderers finished fourth position with 56 points and Silver Strikers fifth with 51 points.

The Super League was created in 1986 and was first sponsored by Gillet Nacet. It was composed of eight teams — five from Blantyre & Districts Football League (BDFL) and three from Lilongwe & Districts Football League (LDFL).

Nyasa Big Bullets — formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets have won most of the titles (16) as inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013.

Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017); ESCOM United twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); MDC United (1988); Kamuzu Barracks (2016).

Interestingly, none has beaten the record as top goalscorer since Big Bullets former striker, Ganizani Malunga who 28 in 2002/03 season while Mighty Wanderers’s former players Aggrey Kanyenda came close with 26 in 2005-06 as well as Heston Munthali then for MDC United with 24 in 2001/02.

The Bullets’ Hassan Kajoke and Silver’s Khuda Muyaba hit the net 21 times (2020-21) for Kajoke and 2019 for Muyaba while the current top sniper Babatunde ties with seven previous top scorers of the season.