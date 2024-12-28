Speaker of Parliament is a busy office and should be spared of trivialities as done by SFFRFM CEO Richard Chikunkhuzeni—MP Sameer Suleman

* After Chikunkhuzeni complains of Suleman’s surprise visit to SFFRFM warehouse on fact-finding mission on non-availability of AIP fertilizer

By Duncan Mlanjira

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East, Sameer Suleman, has censured Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Chikunkhuzeni for reporting to Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara in a negative manner of his surprise visit to SFFRFM warehouse — emphasising that the Speaker’s “is an extremely busy office that should be spared of some trivialities”.

This is in response to the Speaker’s request for the MP, who is also chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, to explain why he made the surprise visit to the SFFRFM warehouse at Chirimba in Blantyre on December 4, “without prior notice [which is] a standard procedure for such visits”, as complained by Chikunkhuzeni to the Speaker.

Gotani Hara proceeded to write a letter to Suleman for him explain why he made the surprise visit in the company of the media and refusing to wait for the CEO to come over to complete necessary procedures before being allowed access.

The Speaker notified Suleman that according to Chikunkhuzeni, the MP’s action “greatly compromised the security and integrity of the institution” — and she thus asked for the explanation on the allegations by providing an account of the event within seven day from receipt of the letter written on December 20.

In his response letter on December 21, Suleman tells the Speaker that instead of complaining”, he expected Chikunkhuzeni to applaud the MP “for making the CEO’s work easier”.

He reported that after his visit to the warehouse, he proceeded to the CEO’s office at Ulimi House in Blantyre’s central business district (CBD) where he was briefed through the entire distribution process.

“This visit assisted me and entire nation to understand that it is not the said SFFRFM that is responsible for the undue delay in the distribution process,” writes Suleman.

“I came to appreciate that it is actually the Treasury that is the culprit in the whole fiasco. He actually asked me to assist his organisation in pushing the Treasury to facilitate the release of Letters of Credit (LCs) by local banks as it was taking forever.

“I am actually surprised with the reaction of the CEO of SFFRFM in complaining about my said visit when the same was done in good faith and in the interest of poor Malawians.

“As head of such a critical institution, he should always be comfortable and willing to open up and engage members of public. Any member of public should be able to visit and get any information.

“There should be no secrecy regarding dealings of a public institution of the SFFRFM’s caliber. This prevents creating room for false news, speculation and rumor mongering.”

Suleman thus maintains that his surprise visit “paid dividends [as] immediately after going there, the Treasury moved in different designated banks proceeded to release LCs to various suppliers”.

He first explained that he visited SFFRFM “as a citizen concerned with non-availability of Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) fertilizer when the growing season is here”.

“I felt duty bound to find out on my own what is preventing the said SFFRFM from distribution of fertilizer. As a citizen, I am entitled to know and have an unfettered right to have information concerning fertilizer that is meant for the public, including myself.

“In this regard, I deemed it unnecessary to go through so-called established procedures just to visit a public institution whose duty is to serve Malawians, including myself.”

He further explained that his constituents in Blantyre City South East asked him to visit SFFRFM as they wanted him to find out what is happening on the ground and report to them his findings.

“They are concerned and very anxious with the delay in distribution of fertilizer as to date no one in my constituency has accessed the same. As their MP, I had to oblige and make a surprise visit in order to see for myself what was happening on the ground, hence the unannounced visit.

“Kindly be advised that the surprise element exposed a lot of things — for example, the warehouse manager was nowhere to be seen. I went around looking for him everywhere including in the warehouses.

“Such an extremely important institution had only one person in office. If I had followed the so called established procedures, I would not have found this. Surprise visit is meant to catch someone unawares.”

On the presence of the media, Suleman said this was “to ensure accountability and transparency — I did not want my visit to be misinterpreted or indeed misunderstood.

“I made sure all Malawians were part of the fact finding mission. The visit was not for my personal glory — it is for the any Malawian out there worried with the situation.

“As far as I know, there is nothing wrong with members of media visiting a public entity with a view to cover news unless restricted by the law. It is my belief that SFFRFM has no such restrictions.

“This trip, Madam Speaker, had nothing to do with politics but the welfare of millions of Malawians who face starvation should the issue of AIP fertilizer continue being mishandled.

“This matter being of grave importance, it is my sincere hope that your office, together with the rest of Parliamentarians, shall one day join me in making such visits in the future.

“Just like any other Parliamentarian, I know you are equally concerned with the delay in the distribution of AIP fertilizer and you would wish to have it expedited.”

He also reported that after the visit, he went back to report to his constituents of his findings and they “are happy that the same bore fruits as, at least, there is some movement in the process”.

“However, they remain anxious and worried that up to now they have not accessed the fertilizer.”

Suleman thanked the Speaker “most profoundly” for according him the opportunity to explain himself, saying: “It is my sincere hope that this explanation clarifies the issues as raised by the CEO and puts the matter to rest.

“In the same vein, I seek your indulgence to advise the CEO of SFFRFM that next time if he has such concerns; he should not hesitate to first engage me before escalating the issues to your office.

“Yours is an extremely busy office that should be spared some of these trivialities,” he concluded.