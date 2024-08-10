Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has beaten three men heavyweights for post of MCP 1st vice-president 

* The party heavyweights are Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, Moses Kunkuyu, and newcomer, Vitumbiko Mumba

* Richard Chimwendo Banda attains post of secretary general as Jessie Kabwira is voted publicity secretary

Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara has beaten three men heavyweights — Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, Moses Kunkuyu and the newcomer, Vitumbiko Mumba — for the post of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) 1st vice-president, with President Lazarus Chakwera assuming the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) leadership.

At the elective convention held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), Gotani Hara earned 438 votes while Mumba got 313 votes while Zikhale Ng’oma received 93 votes.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo went unopposed for the position of director of recruitment as the role of secretary general has been assumed by the current Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda.

John Paul is the new treasurer general; Jessie Kabwira is publicity secretary; Jean Sendeza is director of women; Steve Malondela is director of youth while Jivason George Kadzipatike has been appointed as director of legal affairs.

Elias Chakwera will serve as the director of elections while Sam Kawale, who holds the position of Minister of Agriculture, has bee designated as the director of public relations.

The big casualties included Kezzie Msukwa and Brown Mpinganjira in the fiercely contested race and on his Facebook page, Zikhale Ng’oma conceded defeat: “I have to thank all the MCP delegates who voted and supported me on the bold decision I took to contest on the position of the 1st deputy president of the party.

“As MCP family, let’s join hands to make our party stronger and help President Lazarus Chakwera in moving the party forward. Congratulation to the winners,” he wrote.

The Malawi Congress Party 2024 Elective Convention is being held under the theme ‘Rebuild Malawi Nation’ signifying the party’s major masterplan in developing the country.—Pictures by Arkangel Tembo & Patricia Kapulula, MANA