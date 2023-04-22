Speaker Gotani Hara discourages flood survivors from selling relief food

* Such acts are unacceptable and give out a bad picture to other well-wishing organisations and donors



* Mzuzu City and most parts of the Northern Region have been experiencing flash floods following incessant heavy rains

* With over 500 households rendered destitute while Karonga experienced a prolonged dry spell which affected over 38,000 farming households

By Tawonga Moyo, MANA

Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara has appealed to flood-affected households in Mzuzu City and Karonga who have benefited from relief food, to avoid selling it as that will put them at risk of hunger.

Hara made the call on Thursday at Chibavi East Primary School when she joined the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in donating maize to families affected by heavy rains.

She said such acts are unacceptable and give out a bad picture to other well-wishing organisations and donors who want to offer their assistance, saying it is the beneficiaries who will suffer in the end.

The Speaker further said she had reached out to different organisations to come forward and assist the affected households in the Northern Region, just as was the case during Cyclone Freddy disaster which hit the southern part of the country.

Mzuzu City and most parts of the Northern Region have been experiencing flash floods following incessant heavy rains, with over 500 households rendered destitute while Karonga experienced a prolonged dry spell which affected over 38,000 farming households.

DoDMA has been providing relief assistance to affected people in Karonga since April 10 while affected people in Mzuzu City started getting assistance from Tuesday, April 18.

In Karonga, Gotani Hara said the affected people need moral support as they are trying to get back on their feet.

“We have just experienced devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy. No one could hold themselves but shed tears upon the sight of the damage. As if that was not enough, we are experiencing floods and dry spells.

“DoDMA is overwhelmed but they have responded swiftly to the disasters at hand. Let love lead as we lend a helping hand in our communities to ease the challenges. You cannot leave your neighbour languishing when they have faced a challenge,” she said.

Present was Paramount Chief Kyungu, who warned against any malpractices in the distribution of relief assistance, saying: “Both government and the affected people are overstretched and we cannot allow anyone to mess up with the provision of relief assistance to the affected.”