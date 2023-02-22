SPC Zamba warns public against ‘patriotic’ displaying of the Malawi national flag

* Should first seek written permission from the Minister Responsible for the administration of the Act

By Duncan Mlanjira

Majority of motorists are displaying the miniature Malawi national flag on their vehicle windscreens in a show of patriotism, which became a huge fashion towards the 2020 fresh presidential elections — but Secretary to the President & Cabinet, Colleen Zamba has issued a stern warning that this is against the law.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, February 21, Zamba says her office have taken note of some individuals, organizations or otherwise are using the protected emblems, colours, names or likeness contrary to the Protected Flag, Emblems and Names Acr (Cap. 18:03) of the Laws of Malawi.

She emphasized that it is an offence under Section 5 of the Act to use, display or permit to be displayed, manufacture, sell, offer for sale, import or produce protected emblems without written permission from the Minister Responsible for the administration of the Act.

She thus ordered the public to “desist from the malpractice”, saying “the law shall apply to any person, organization or otherwise who shall contravene the Act in this regard”.

If this will be applied to the book, the police cells shall be congested with offenders of this act — the motorists as well as motorcycle and bicycle taxi operators (Kabaza).

In reaction to this, Kondwanie Chirembo was incredulous, saying: “National colours should be celebrated not feared!” while Mateyu Sisya described the development as “retrogressive”, saying “the flag is a national pride that needs to be displayed by every citizen to show that we are Malawi.

“After all, who is going to police this? Zoona flag yathu tidzichita kuopa (surely, should we fear our own flag? Now they want to make the flag synonymous with MCP just like the time of Kamuzu to perpetrate oppression.

“During Kamuzu’s regime we used to fear our own flag,” Sisya further said, while suggesting that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) should also change colours of its party flag “because it is the same as the national flag with a bit of disguise”.

“In addition, when they were making amendments to the Act, they should have repealed this silly section 5.”

Ted Kwelepeta joined in to say: “That is why patriotism is dead in our country”, while Henderson Chimoyo said: “In most countries, carrying or wearing the national flag is a symbol of patriotism.

“Why should we allow Malawians to wear kaunjika (second hand clothes) bearing other countries’ flags when we have our own. This act should be repealed with urgency.

“Do you remember how popular ‘Kaliatism’ became when Hon. Kaliati was Minister responsible for tourism?”

Mbachazwa Lungu joined in to say: “The flag is our identity, our national pride. Mukufuna tizinyamula flag ya America kapena South Africa (do you want us to display or carry an American of South African flag)?

“What’s all this fuss about our flag? We are proud of it and we carry it in our cars, at home, in the office at a football match name it and you want to harass us for that. Sorry. Signs of the times.”

Whenever, the Malawi national team is playing an international match at home, fans drape the national flag around their shoulders and fly them whenever the team are playing so well and one wonders how they could seek written permission for such occasions that take place throughout the year.

Zamba’s warning did not specify penalties of this contravention of the law while the public questioned why it has taken the MCP government to act three years after being ushered into office, whose prior to the elections people were free to display the ‘protected emblem’.

Chimwemwe Simwaka said: “Every true Malawian should have a flag of Malawian colours. It’s just being patriotic”, while Ted Kwelepeta censured Zamba’s directive, saying: “Every time [the authorities] sit in the office, they are thinking how can we harass and arrest Malawians”.