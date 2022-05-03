Southern Region Chess League identifies 48 as its national team qualification representatives

* Winners of the national finals will then represent Malawi at the Africa Youth Chess Championship in Zambia

* There was some very good performance from the youngsters, showing that the future of Malawi chess is very promising

* Which will be enhanced through participation at the Africa Youth Chess Championship in Zambia

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of the national qualifiers to select the national team, the Southern Region Chess League (SRCL) has identified 48 players — 24 boys and 24 girls — as its representatives who will battle it out with their counterparts from the Central and Northern regions on May 14-16.

Winners of the national finals to be held at St. Andrews International High School, will then represent Malawi at the Africa Youth Chess Championship in Zambia.

SRCL general secretary, Gift Howahowa said total 110 players participated in the regional qualifiers held at Baptist Academy on Saturday that identified 4 from each age group of Under-8; 10; 12; 14; 16 and 18.

“There was some very good performance from the youngsters, showing that the future of Malawi chess is very promising which will be enhanced through participation at the Africa Youth Chess Championship in Zambia,” he said.

He said the Central Region League has already identified its representatives while the North is expected to conclude theirs next weekend.

The Under-8 girls had Omega Chamdimba (Southend) as champion, followed by Laynah Jailoss and Ryness Jailoss (both Open Eye Pvt); U-10 Open Ngulube Upendo (Alipo Pvt) and U-12 Girls Rachel Jailoss (Nakazim Pvt), Mtenje Duwa (Blantyre Baptist); Merunisa Daudi (Blantyre Baptist); Mpinganjira Fortunate (Railways Prm) and Mzengeza Mirriam (Jacaranda).

Under-12 Open has Chisinga Joyful, Mwalule Melvin, Kilowe Ronald, Nyirenda Penjani and Phiri Beston (all from Chichiri Primary); U-14 Girls Mwafulirwa Miranda (Kalibu Academy), Chamdimba Faith (Kalibu Prm), Mlanga Salome (Blantyre Baptist), Fosa Michelle (Kalibu Academy) and Lamba Victoria (Blantyre Baptist).

Under-14 Open: Mbale Favour (God’s Grace Academy), Chavula Mtende (Kalibu Academy), Ntenje Chilimbikitso (Blantyre Baptist), Makina Phillip (James Chiona Sec) and Khoviwa Gift (Misesa Prm).

Under-16 Girls: Gondwe Mwiza (Blantyre Baptist), Malema Terryce (Kalibu Academy), Biziwiki Elizabeth (Kalibu Academy), Sonjera Peace (MDF) and Chapalamula Shalom (Blantyre Baptist).

Under-16 Open: Chiuja Rodrick (Michiru View), Phiri Blessings (Chichiri Prm), Chirwa Ernest (James Chiona), Chirwa Nathan, Mavimba Jasper (Blantyre Baptist).

Under-18 Girls: Simwaba Anne (MCA); Gondwe Faith (school leaver), Chaposa Triza and Kapyanga Veronica (both MDF).

Under-18 Open: Katande Moses (KUHeS), Sajiwa Vincent (PACT), Phiri John (James Chiona), Chapulumuka Gift (Michiri View) and Jossam Patrick (Mulanje Sec).