Southern Region Botsalt U-23 netball league concludes Sunday

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

The journey which started in May in the K10.5 million Southern Region Botsalt U-23 Netball League is expected to be concluded tomorrow Sunday, October 30 with a mouthwatering games that have started today at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

The competition, which covers 14 districts from the Southern Region, produced one champion from each districts who automatically qualified to the regional level.

Southern Region Netball Committee (SRNC) conducted a draw today, Saturday, in the 14 teams were divided into four groups and all the group preliminary matches played immediately after the draw.

SRNC chairperson, Junier Kazembe indicated that each group will produce the best 2 teams to qualify into the quarterfinals stage.

“Today’s games are only preliminaries and the climax is tomorrow where we are going to start with the quarterfinal, which will give us the semifinalists before we witness the much awaited grand final.”

Kazembe further described this year’s competition as one of the best as it managed to unearth raw talent from the 24 districts, which she believes that once nurtured well will benefit the country in as far as building a solid Malawi national netball team.

“Honestly, this year’s league was one of the best in terms of competitiveness because we’ve seen that a number of teams who reached into the previous regional level have failed to make it this year.



“This is a great sign that indeed the competition was very stiff. This is what we expect all the time because where there is such tough competition talent identification becomes easier.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank our sponsor for the great support as well as the districts committees for working tirelessly in making the league in their respective areas successful,” she said.

This year’s champions are expected to take home K600,000, runners-up K355,000, third-placed K255,000 and K155,000 for the fourth-placed.

Sunday’s grand final will be spiced up by men’s netball match between Akabawi and Legends.