South Africa’s UWC secure first win as Zimbabwe’s Herentals Queens inch closer to semis

* Malawi’s Ascent Academy are playing Mozambique’s UD de Lichinga this afternoon (15h00)

* While Young Buffaloes are up against Gaborone United from 12h00 at Mpira Stadium whose entry for the matches is free

Maravi Express

South Africa’s University of the Western Cape (UWC) registered their first win of the CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier after trouncing Namibia’s FC Ongos 3-0 at Mpira Stadium yesterday, whereas Zimbabwe’s Herentals Queens beat Zambia’s Green Buffaloes 1-0 to lead Group A.

Malawi’s Ascent Academy lead Group B after beating eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes 2-1 after Botswana side Gaborone United and UD de Lichinga from Mozambique played to a goalless draw in the other match in the group.

The hosts are playing UD de Lichinga this afternoon (15h00) while Young Buffaloes are up against Gaborone United from 12h00 at Mpira Stadium whose entry for the matches is free.

Striker Maudy Mafuruse scored for the Queens of Zimbabwe in the 60th minute via a header from a left-flank corner-kick at the packed Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

Mafuruse’s second goal of the regional qualifiers sees the coach Lazarus Magaya-side leading Group A on six points and need just a draw against UWC tomorrow to guarantee a semifinal place.

UWC recovered from Thursday’s 0-1 loss Buffaloes to defeat FC Ongos through Sibulele Holweni, Fikile Magama and Bongeka Gamede’s 20th, 31st and 56th minutes strikes, that put the South Africans’ semifinal qualification bid back on track.

UWC have three points whereas the Namibians remain winless hence out of the last-four race going into an academic meeting with Queens on Monday.

In noon kick-off, Herentals Queens got a deserved reward as they dominated the match to register back-to-back wins and take their tally to six points.

The overall winner of the 10-day tournament will book a place at the CAF Women’s Champions League’s continental finals, joining Mamelodi Sundowns who did not participate in the qualifiers as they had already secured their finals’ slot by virtue of being African champions.—Reporting by COSAFA; edited by Maravi Express