South Africa’s UWC go home with CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier title and three individual medals

South Africa’s University of the Western Cape (UWC) have gone home as satisfied champions having won CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier title and three individual medals — the Golden Glove, Golden Boot and Fair Play team award.

UWC beat Gaborone United 9-8 on post-match penalties for the Tswana’s to settle for the silver medal as well as their forward, Keitumetse Sithebe winning the Player of the Tournament prize.

The Golden Glove for best goalkeeper was claimed by UWC’s Siphesihle Dlamini while her teammate, Bongeka Gamede won the Golden Boot alongside Siphilisiwe Ndlovu from Gaborone United, shared the prize after each scoring three goals.

Played at Mpira Stadium, the two teams had settled for a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes and extra time also failed to separate the opponents for the final to be settled through penalties.

UWC goalkeeper Dlamini converted one of the penalties then saved one from United defender Goitsemang Tlamma to win it for the South Africans, who now join South African compatriots Mamelodi Sundowns at the continental finals later this year.

During the game, UWC had put themselves ahead through Noxolo Cesane’s 71st minute volley after Ntombifikile Ndlovu’s delightful pass from the right.

However, the lead lasted for nine minutes as United’s Laone Moloi equalised when she headed the ball into the roof of the net after arriving in the box to welcome an inviting corner-kick from the right.

Malawi was represented by Lilongwe-based Ascent Soccer and in their debut international appearance, they defeated eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes 2-1 — a win that took them top of the pool after Gaborone United and UD de Lichinga from Mozambique played to a goalless draw in the other match in the group.

But it was short lived as the hosts were stunned with a 0-1 loss at the hands of UD de Lichinga 1-0 in their next match and needed to win their remaining match against Gaborone United — but it was not to be as they were defeated 2-3 despite a vociferous support from home fans.

The consolation Ascent Soccer had was forward Faith Chinzimu, who scored two goals from the three matches played, was named in the Best XI of the group stages.

The other players in the group stage Best XI were Tenanile Ngcamphalala and Siphilisiwe Ndlovu (both Young Buffaloes of Zambia), Keitumetse Dithebe, (Gaborone United, Botswana), Alice Moyo (Herental Queens, Zimbabwe), with six from South Africa’s University of the Western Cape (UWC) — Tumbare Egness, Noxolo Cesane, Amogeleng Motau, Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede and Siphesihle Dlamini.

Joining Faith Chinzimu also with 2 goals is her teammate, Alephar Chimbeta, both of whom scored in the 2-3 defeat by Gaborone United, with Chinzimu scoring early for Ascent before Keitumetse Dithibe equalised for United.

Chimbeta then scored their second goal which was cancelled by winger Maungo Maponga four minutes into the second half before Laone Moloi completed the comeback with a 76th minute winner.

From the 15 matches played, 39 goals were scored with the biggest victory being UWC 6-0 Young Buffaloes of eSwatini (semifinals, August 22).

Those who ended with two goals are Noxolo Cesane & Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Alephar Chimbeta & Faith Chinzimu (Ascent Soccer), Maudy Mafuruse (Herentals Queens, Zimbabwe), Yaone Modise & Laone Moloi (Gaborone United) and Sandiswa Ngcamphalala (Young Buffaloes).—Content by COSAFA; editing by Maravi Express